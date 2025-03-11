LTE: All veterans deserve a “Forever G.I. Bill”

As an Air Force veteran (1964-1968), I reacted to Jeff Walsh’s letter with shared anger and sympathy, even though the circumstances of our military service differ greatly. I served in the military by obligation during the Vietnam draft era.

I joined the Air Force to avoid being drafted by the Army. Mr. Walsh joined the Army because he wanted to, as did all those who joined the military over the past 52 years after then-President Richard Nixon ended the draft and replaced it with an all volunteer force in 1973.

After my discharge, I did not take advantage of the G.I. Bill’s education benefits because I had completed my college education, including my Medill MSJ degree, before I joined the Air Force.

Walsh partially benefitted from the G.I. Bill, but could not complete his college education because of a decision made by President Trump’s administration in 2017 that failed to expand education benefits to all veterans who served in the military before Jan. 1, 2013. To use a military expression, this edict is totally FUBAR — F–ked Up Beyond All Recognition.

It punishes several generations of veterans, including some of the 6,000 recently laid off from the federal workforce, as Walsh noted. More layoffs will likely follow, especially as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plans to lay off 80,000 workers over the next few months. Veterans comprise 28% of the VA’s total workforce of 471,000 employees.

In his letter, Walsh cited two milestone anniversaries last year. June 6, 2024, marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing invasion of Normandy Beach, which led to the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany.

In 1944, Congress passed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act, more widely known as the G.I. Bill, which enabled millions of veterans to attend college, buy homes, launch careers and start families.

Our nation will celebrate another momentous milestone on Aug. 15, 2025, the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, when Japan surrendered to the U.S., marking the end of World War II. I recall that joyous event which occurred one week after my sixth birthday. Returning servicemen were welcomed as heroes and everyone looked forward to a permanent post-war peace, which sadly did not happen.

The soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen who fought in World War II were called “The Greatest Generation” by NBC News journalist Tom Brokaw in his bestselling book published in 1998. But I regard those who served in the military during Operation Desert Storm and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars as part of an even greater generation.

They were true volunteers who willingly put themselves in harm’s way. Most of the U.S. troops who fought in World War II were draftees, although they suffered heavy losses and endured harsh conditions.

Walsh and his comrades in uniform, along with all previous generations of veterans, deserve the full education benefits of a true “Forever G.I. Bill.” I urge our elected representatives and academic officials, including those at Northwestern, to help make this happen.

NU spent more than $1 million on lobbying last year. This year’s lobbying efforts should include a push to update the 2017 version of the “Forever G.I. Bill” and expand full education benefits to all former service members who served their country.

This support will enable more veterans to pursue and complete their college education at NU and other schools. It would be a very meaningful way of telling them: “Thank you for your service.”

Richard Reif (Medill '64) was an Air Force public affairs officer from 1964 to 1968, then worked as a staff writer for McGraw Hill from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. He is an active member of Medill's New York Alumni Club.