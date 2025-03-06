2nd Ward candidates talk affordability, transparency in 3-person race

Of all nine City Council races, the 2nd Ward race is one of only two races with three hopefuls: incumbent Ald. Krissie Harris, three-time candidate Darlene Cannon and new council contender Jacqueline Mendoza.

In interviews with The Daily, all three candidates discussed hot-button issues for the 2nd Ward, offering their perspectives on topics ranging from Envision Evanston 2045 to government transparency.

The candidates previously faced off in a 2nd Ward forum Feb. 5 where they debated approaches to housing density and gentrification at the Optima Views building.

The trio also faced off in a candidate forum Feb. 9, and they are slated to present at the League of Women Voters of Evanston forum Saturday.

Among the emerging issues for 2nd Ward residents leading up to the April 1 election are property taxes and affordability concerns.

In a City Council meeting Nov. 25, Harris showed support for slightly increasing property taxes and was the only councilmember to vote against Evanston’s fiscal year 2025 levy. At the time, she said that although it “hurts,” the city must increase taxes “incrementally” for its finances. The city ultimately did not raise property taxes.

Cannon said she is “adamantly against” Harris’s position because residents fear being priced out of their homes and neighborhoods. Mendoza also cited high property taxes as a concern she encounters while knocking on doors in the ward.

“I don’t want to disproportionately impact residents who are probably on the edge already because our taxes are high,” Cannon said. “That could mean whether they stay here or move to Lake County.”

As a result, Cannon has argued for fiduciary responsibility in the city’s budget. She particularly cites the need for the city budget to reflect residents’ needs, rather than hiring more consultants.

Affordable housing is tied to budget concerns, an issue highly dependent on the outcome of Envision Evanston, a sweeping overhaul of city policy.

Harris said her approach to the plan so far involves taking meetings and answering residents’ questions.

“I won’t say that it’s been that big of an issue in the 2nd Ward with the residents,” Harris said. “They’re just really trying to understand the density and what it would mean for the 2nd Ward.”

She said that because the plan is still taking shape, the issue of housing affordability is “hard to answer,” yet the city is doing a “better job of listening” to residents’ concerns.

Cannon specifically cited concerns about increased density causing overcrowding in “concentrated Black and brown” neighborhoods.

Rather, Cannon said rezoning has to be a balanced, community-shaped endeavor. She described Envision Evanston’s increased density solution to affordable housing as “trickle-down economics.”

In a separate approach, Mendoza said her Envision Evanston approach hinges largely on her constituents.

“At the end of the day, that’s who I represent,” Mendoza said. “I truly believe that what’s best for the 2nd Ward is also best for Evanston.”

All candidates’ campaigns have called for boosting residents’ voices, whether that is leading “resident-oriented” campaigns, like Mendoza, or calling for greater transparency and accountability, like Cannon.

Harris describes herself as an “open book” and emphasized her accessibility to residents of all wards by participating in events beyond the 2nd Ward.

As the clock ticks down to Election Day and voter engagement efforts are underway in the city, candidates urge residents to vote.

“What’s at stake is our lives here and our ability to be able to live in our beloved city,” Cannon said.

