Hernandez Gonzalez: Spontaneity is the best part of life

Ever since I was little, I have always enjoyed and wanted to do things on the spot. Let’s go to the nevería? I’m there. Do you want to go to the Rauw Alejandro concert tonight? Say less. Would you like to go to the rodeo with your dad and your brother? Yes, just give me 10 minutes to get ready.

I truly enjoy the unexpected. It brings unique and fond memories that I’m still able to look back on. The idea of not having a set agenda and actively making plans on the spot is not just a skill, but a trait that has helped me throughout my life.

Going to hot pot with my high school speech and debate team after a 13-hour competition, driving on Interstate 225 while listening to corridos with no set destination and making surprise appearances at family events are some of my favorite moments that weren’t ever set in stone.

No, I don’t solely enjoy spontaneous experiences because I am a Gemini, I enjoy them because I like unpredictable, curious and new encounters that I haven’t come across before. Being open and adaptable is key to this trait, especially if you want to master it.

Yet, as I transitioned to post-secondary education, I found it difficult to grasp how I can stay on track with my schedule and spend time with friends at the same time, especially as my plans would consistently change on a regular basis.

Four classes, executive positions in every organization I am involved in, a part-time job, an internship, loads of readings and homework, interviewing for summer internships, writing pieces, calling my family to make sure they are OK and working on projects outside of Northwestern are just the tip of the iceberg of what my life has become recently.

Even though it might sound like I am complaining, I am truly grateful for the opportunities that I have received and the people that I surround myself with. But, my sense of spontaneity has decreased, and there are times I wish I could embrace it more.

A few weeks ago, while I was working on an article about fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga at my internship, my editors asked me if I was interested in attending New York Fashion Week. Not only did I light up with happiness at this offer; I was immediately hit with the reality that midterms were on the horizon, and I would probably have to decline this incredible opportunity.

Sadness, grief and yearning were emotions that hit me hard. I am not just a fashion fanatic, but this opportunity would allow me to see if fashion journalism is something that I truly want to do after graduation.

I thought about whether I should say yes on the spot or actually think about it fully, since I am in a different position than I was pre-college. This thought haunted me for days, and with school slowly becoming a reason for stress, I couldn’t keep it to myself anymore.

A week later, I called my parents and asked them for some guidance on what I should do. They asked if I was able to complete my work and priorities earlier so I wouldn’t fall back on schoolwork when I came back. I assured them this would not happen, especially since I am not fond of procrastinating and delaying tasks.

After I got approval from my family, I felt like a little kid again. Besides the fact that I was going to live out one of my bucket list items, I was excited that I had spontaneity back in my life, and it helped me take a much needed break from my day-to-day life.

Waking up at 3 a.m., taking a flight from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, and exploring New York City at noon was the best way to start this trip, as I have never been to the fashion capital of America. This was a solo trip, which allowed me to explore as much as I wanted.

Exploring new places, especially by yourself, can be a scary experience for anyone. But, with spontaneity, you can do your research on what’s around you, what you should visit and why you should go. It provides comfort and new learning experiences, which is always beneficial.

Even the idea of attending fashion shows in person with celebrities, social elites and well-established fashion journalists scared me to death. But, thanks to my spontaneous side, I was able to make conversation with those that I looked up to and establish connections with them.

From seeing Sam Smith, Kesha and Anna Delvey at the Christian Cowan show to meeting fashion designer Willy Chavarria at Dover Street Market and telling him that he is the reason why I want to be in the industry, these moments are ones that I cherish heavily and motivate me as I move forward.

So, the next time you are debating whether you should go to a new place, do it! Make sure that you are either with friends or are staying vigilant to your surroundings, do things that make you happy and embrace the spontaneous. Trust me, it was a lifesaver and much needed, especially as things can get heavy in life sometimes.

