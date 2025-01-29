Rapid Recap: Rutgers 79, Northwestern 72

Looking to kick off its three-game homestand on a high note, Northwestern returned to Welsh-Ryan Arena Wednesday to face Rutgers.

Both the Wildcats (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten) entered the game looking to regroup after losses to ranked-opponents.

NU got a break before tip-off when Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who’s averaging 18.6 points per game and ranks fourth in Big Ten shooting percentage, was listed as unavailable on the injury report hours before the game.

But the ’Cats hopes were dampened early as the other Scarlet Knight standout, freshman guard Ace Bailey exploded for 24 first-half points to help hand NU a 79-72 loss.

NU won the tip-off but couldn’t convert on the opening possession as Rutgers opened scoring with a second-chance layup. The ‘Cats first points wouldn’t come for another two minutes when freshman guard Angelo Ciaravino drilled a jumper in his fifth-straight start since coach Chris Collins rotated graduate student guard Ty Berry into a sixth-man role.

After a few early fouls called on each team, graduate guard Jalen Leach got NU’s offense rolling, scoring NU’s next two field goals.

This momentum led the ‘Cats to a game-high nine-point lead, but Rutgers responded quickly.

After shooting a lethal 66.7% from the field in the opening minutes, the Scarlet Knights closed the first half leading 43-35.

Out of the break, both teams got off to a sluggish start. By the first media timeout of the second half, Rutgers still hadn’t made a shot from the floor. NU kept the score close with a triple by Leach but Rutgers still led 45-42 with 17 minutes left to play.

The ’Cats then went on a six-minute scoring drought, committing four turnovers in that same stretch as Rutgers pulled away with a double-digit lead that it would hold onto through the final minutes.

Bailey wound up with 37 points as no other Scarlet Knight recorded more than 13.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Rutgers Wednesday:

1. Rutgers’ Explosive Shooting Sets the Tone Early

When it comes to field goal percentage, neither NU nor Rutgers has been a significant threat in the Big Ten this season. The Scarlet Knights entered the game shooting 44.5% from the field — good for 15th in the conference — with the ’Cats not far behind at 44.4%.

After a dismal start in their previous loss to Illinois, where they trailed by 22 at halftime, the ’Cats came out firing against Rutgers. Freshman guard Angelo Ciaravino opened scoring for NU with a driving layup and after two foul shots by graduate student center Matthew Nicholson and back-to-back buckets by Leach, the ’Cats were up 9-4 at the first media timeout.

Collins’ squad reached its largest lead of the game with 14:45 remaining in the first half, but once Rutgers got hot, NU couldn’t keep up.

The Scarlet Knights shot an 66.7% from the field in the first half, knocking down 16 of 24 attempts, including five three-pointers—four of which came from Bailey.

2. Leach Continues His Hot Streak

Leach has been a consistent contributor for NU all season, ranking as the team’s third-highest scorer behind senior guard Brooks Barnhizer and junior forward Nick Martinelli. But lately, Leach has become a dangerous sharpshooting threat.

While his season average has hovered in the mid-teens, much of that has been bolstered by a handful of 20-plus point performances during the nonconference slate and clutch free throws late in games. Recently, Leach has found his rhythm from beyond the arc.

Against Rutgers on Wednesday, Leach led the ’Cats with 23 points and was the team’s most reliable deep threat, knocking down three triples.

3. Consistent scoring is a must

The first and second half looked like two different versions of NU basketball. After shooting 54% from the field in the first half, the ‘Cats came out in the second making less than 20% of their shots in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Throughout the entire second period the ‘Cats only made 12 of their 35 attempts, nine of which were made my Leach.

The ’Cats will be back in Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday to face off against No. 17 Wisconsin at 1 p.m.

