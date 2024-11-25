Gallery: Dearborn Observatory offers tours to public

Dearborn Observatory offers free tours open to the public on Friday nights from 9 to 11 p.m., providing visitors the opportunity to explore the night sky through one of the country’s last refracting telescopes.

