The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
Gallery: Dearborn Observatory offers tours to public

Sydney Gaw/The Daily Northwestern
Visitors wait for a chance to look through the Dearborn Observatory telescope.
Sydney Gaw, Reporter
November 25, 2024

Dearborn Observatory offers free tours open to the public on Friday nights from 9 to 11 p.m., providing visitors the opportunity to explore the night sky through one of the country’s last refracting telescopes.

Sydney Gaw/The Daily Northwestern
The Dearborn Observatory telescope faces toward the sky.

Email: [email protected] 

