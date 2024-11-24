Subscribe
Swimming and Diving: ’Cats travel to NC State, OSU for intense weekends of swim and dive

Daily file photo by Maya Schwartz
Northwestern swimmers dive into the pool.
Claire Kirwan, Reporter
November 24, 2024

In a jam-packed weekend of aquatic events, the Northwestern swim and dive teams competed in their respective invites from Nov. 21 to 23. 

The Wildcat swimmers traveled south for the weekend to compete in the 2024 Wolfpack Elite GAC Invitational while the divers competed in the Ohio State Fall invite at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

The exciting weekend of swimming at Greensboro Aquatic Center began Nov. 21 and wrapped up on Saturday evening. The ’Cats took on the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Duke University, Virginia Tech, NC State and the U.S. Military Academy. With stacked heats of competition, the women’s team (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) took fifth in the invitational as the men (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) took sixth.

For the men, sophomore Diego Nosack had the best finish, placing fourth in the 400-yard individual medley, fifth in the 200-yard butterfly and eleventh in the 200-yard IM. Sophomore Stuart Seymour had a top-five finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 46.43. Senior Tyler Lu took home three top-ten finishes in the 200 IM, 100-yard breaststroke and 200 breast.

Graduate student Nikki Venema had a stellar meet with top-five finishes in the 100-yard fly and 100-yard freestyle, on top of her 9th-place finish for points in the 50-yard free. Dominance in the freestyle continued as freshmen Luiza Comini Lima and Zoe Nordmann and sophomore Sydney Smith placed fifth in the 1650-yard, 500-yard and 200-yard freestyles, respectively. Freshman Sophie Martin continued her notable opening season with a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM, 2:13.67 in the 200 breast and top ten finish in the 100 breast. 

At the invite in the Midwest, the diving team impressed. In the championship, the men’s team took fourth and the women took sixth. Overall, the diving team had a top-five finish as they took fifth to close out the weekend.

Continuing her freshman season dominance, Isabella Chen was the top finisher for the ’Cats in every women’s event. Though she failed to make the 3-meter finals, she came back with 10th place finishes in the 1-meter platform dive and platform with scores of 274.65 and 237.15, respectively. 

The standout freshman on the men’s side, Kyle Ly, also competed in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform triple. He finished eighth in the 1-meter platform and ninth in the 3-meter. In his first time competing on the platform this season, he finished seventh.

Sophomore Adam Cohen made the podium in the 3-meter, placing third with a score of 341.25. Cohen also took 11th in the platform.

Sophomore Caroline Li, sophomore Chloe Sharpe, freshman Nolan Rooker and junior Jack White also competed for the ’Cats in the platform.

The ’Cats can be seen in action next at home on Jan. 10 as they take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @ClareKirwan31

