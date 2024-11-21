NU alum Brian d’Arcy James talks Broadway, upcoming concert

Brian d’Arcy James (Communication ’90) looks back at his undergraduate career at Northwestern fondly. Now, the five-time Tony nominated actor is returning to Chicago to perform two musical concerts at Steppenwolf Theatre on Dec. 7.

“I love Chicago — it is so special to me because of what I experienced at (NU), but also what I learned as a young professional actor there,” James said. “The community there is so incredibly supportive, robust and diverse, it has its own signature style.”

Born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, James was always involved in musical theatre productions from a young age and fell in love with singing. He continued serving the theatre community in Chicago and Evanston throughout his time at NU.

“With a Twist,” “Biloxi Blues” and “Hair” were some of the student-run productions that the actor remembers fondly. In fact, “Hair” was picked to be NU’s 20th-anniversary production performed at The Vic Theatre.

“I think that was something I really loved about the school,” James said. “There’s always no shortage of opportunities to either get involved or go spectate.”

James took a hiatus during “Hair” because he didn’t want to juggle his studies while doing the show. He made up his schoolwork during the summer and was involved in various productions at Marriott Theatre thanks to “Hair.”

After graduating, James moved to New York City. He credits Evanston for giving him the confidence to take a leap and flourish in a different setting.

Dan Lipton (Bienen ’97), the music director for the upcoming concert, recalls meeting James at the Broadway show “Blood Brothers” before starting his freshman year at NU. While reading the program, Lipton’s mother pointed out that James was an NU alum and Lipton decided to wait at the stage door to meet James, wearing an NU hat.

“I was like ‘Hey, I just got accepted. I decided I’m gonna go.’ And he was like ‘Oh my god, great to meet you. You’re gonna have such a great time,’” Lipton said. “He blessed my Northwestern experience on my way in and then I never saw him again until I was working professionally.”

Lipton and James reconnected when they were both working on Broadway’s “Titanic,” in which James played Frederick Barrett and Lipton played piano for the production. Lipton said the NU connection made it easier to talk to James and has aided in their 26-year friendship.

Producer Mark Cortale met James before the rehearsals of Broadway show “Days of Wine and Roses” began at the Atlantic Theater Company. Cortale said he was “over the moon” when he found out he was working with James again for the upcoming concerts in December.

“I am thrilled to be working with Steppenwolf to present (James),” Cortale said. “He doesn’t do a lot of concerts so this feels like an extraordinary event.”

The concert will feature James performing his signature songs from shows like “Shrek the Musical,” “Something Rotten!” and “Hamilton.” James will also sing some of his favorite songs from renowned artists, like Billy Joel and Elton John, while connecting with audience members in an intimate setting.

Even though this experience is different, James said he’s happy to be surrounded by the things that have shaped him into the artist he is today.

For his return to Chicago, James has exciting things in store for the audience, including a performance with his daughter, Grace James.

“We’ve never performed together and we’re going to sing two songs together, (including) a song of her own,” James said. “This is going to be really special for me because it’ll be a great shared experience.”

