New Dittmar exhibit reflects on climate change through fiber-based work

Dittmar Memorial Gallery’s newest exhibit, “Fabric of the Earth,” invites visitors to reflect on climate change by exploring fiber-based works. The exhibit features pieces from four different artists and will be on display from Nov. 7 to Dec. 3.

The exhibit was curated by Communication junior Maggie Munday Odom, who is also the gallery’s student supervisor. For Odom, curation is about storytelling and bringing different pieces into conversation, she said.

Odom said she was drawn to the theme of “Fabric of the Earth” after reflecting on her own relationship with the earth.

“I think that there’s something about climate grief and climate anxiety that is palpable, and so having this tangible medium and palpable emotion creates a link,” Odom said.

Chicago-based artist Katie Vota’s Jacquard weavings are some of the works on display. Her layered, patterned pieces are based on images of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Vota said they have incorporated sustainability into their art throughout their career. In the past, she said she has worked with repurposed materials and scavenged objects. When the pandemic pushed her to return to weaving, they said they began incorporating sustainability “through the subject matter, not just necessarily through the materials.”

“I really hope that (by) utilizing beauty as a tool of activism, people will be curious about the actual reality of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, and they (will) actually take a look further into the situation and the efforts that are being done to alleviate some of the problems,” Vota said.

Bonnie Peterson’s colorful silk and velvet embroidery pieces are also part of the collection. After participating in a project led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison that paired artists with scientists, Peterson said she became interested in combining art and science in her pieces.

Each of her works focuses on a different climate-related concept, ranging from permafrost to changes in global temperature, depicted in bright colors, varied textures and shiny materials. Her pieces include graphs, facts and text explaining the topics.

Peterson said she reaches out to scientists to learn about topics she’s interested in. She said she hopes her work can make intimidating research and data more accessible for others by making it more visually engaging.

“People might learn a little bit more about climate and be a little less afraid of the data,” Peterson said. “Sometimes, people get a real math-phobia. I think I’ve become a lot less afraid of the data.”

Odom said she hopes the exhibit allows people to continue conversations on climate justice.

In a take-home guide distributed at the exhibit, Odom shares additional journaling prompts, readings, resources and events to facilitate more reflection.

“I hope people are open to whatever emotions arise for them,” Odom said. “If that’s fear, if that’s anxiety, if that’s a sense of grief, that’s welcome. I hope people take the time to just sit with whatever it is that’s been felt for them.”

