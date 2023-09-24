Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
69° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Soccer: Mayer brothers bolster No. 13 Northwestern’s backline
September 24, 2023
Liner Notes: Doja Cat cuts fans loose, leaving blood stains behind with ‘Scarlet’
September 24, 2023
Research administrator Bethany Ekesa receives Jean E. Shedd Award
September 24, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2631 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
2
1261 Views
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 21, 2023
3
829 Views
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern guard Chase Audige inks Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor • September 21, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘I Love You. I Love You? I Love You!” inspires introspection

Cortez+said+he+wanted+to+explore+all+facets+of+love+in+the+exhibit%2C+from+explorations+of+the+meaning+of+%E2%80%9CI+love+you%E2%80%9D+to+a+%E2%80%9CLove+Steroid.%E2%80%9D+%0A
Micah Sandy / The Daily Northwestern
Cortez said he wanted to explore all facets of love in the exhibit, from explorations of the meaning of “I love you” to a “Love Steroid.”
Mary Randolph, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor
September 24, 2023

A trail of rose petals led into Norris University Center’s Dittmar Gallery Thursday night for the artist reception of Matthew Cortez’s first solo exhibition, “I Love You. I Love You? I Love You!”

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago student said he thought rose petals were a perfect introduction to the exhibition’s themes.

“Lean into the cute,” he said. “Cute can be such a powerful tool for so many other conversations.”

Alongside “cuteness,” the pieces in “I Love You. I Love You? I Love You!” explore everything from young love in “A Childhood Note” to mythological Cupid and Psyche in “Dear Cupid” and questions of conditional love in “A Harsh Reality.”

Cortez said he’s especially proud of “The I Love You Spiral,” a walkable floor installation that features the phrase “I love you” repeated in a large spiral. He applied to show his work at Dittmar partially because he knew the space could accommodate the piece, he said.

“I really wanted to engage the public,” he said. “As an artist, a big thing of what you want to do is connect with people on a multitude of levels. (I wanted) to prompt the average viewer to think more deeply about love, which I think has been successful.”

An Art Institute junior studying Art History and Theory & Criticism, Cortez created five completely new pieces for the exhibit, though he said he began the body of work almost three years ago and that he, as a “very conceptual person,” has loved art since high school.

Weinberg sophomore Katherine Mezzalingua said she stumbled onto the exhibit and appreciated how each part made her think about art and love in a different way.

“You can go to each one and nothing is even close to what the one before was like,” she said.

Adamari Yepez, a friend of Cortez’s from high school who visited the artist reception, said these themes are something Cortez has always been interested in. 

“It feels very full-circle,” Yepez said. “I’m extremely proud, and it’s definitely something that I saw him doing at some point in his life. I just wasn’t expecting it to be so soon.”

Weinberg senior Eve Downing, a student curator, said gallery employees help facilitate the artist’s vision and coordinate technical logistics and event advertising. 

The exhibit is free and open to the public everyday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will remain on display until Oct. 15. As a viewer, Downing said she finds the exhibit engaging and thought-provoking.

“It forces people to reflect on their own relationships and love in their life,” Downing said. “Something we don’t always think about enough is our relationships and how we feel and experience love and where love is in our lives.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Dittmar Gallery’s “Wordless Creatures” allows artists to represent their identities through objects

Dittmar’s newest exhibit ‘When Homeward You Turn’ highlights a variety of artistic media exploring notions of home

Chicago artist Trotter Alexander explores Hawaiian culture in Dittmar Gallery exhibit ‘Ka Makana o’ka’
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
There’s no sophomore slump for Olivia Rodrigo with her second album “Guts.”
Liner Notes: ‘GUTS’ is the soundtrack for your next slumber party
Hercule Poirot confronts the supernatural in Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation.
Reel Thoughts: ‘A Haunting in Venice’ sees Hercule Poirot reinvented for a spooky, successful sequel
“Welcome to Matteson!,” showing at the Congo Square Theatre in Chicago until Oct. 1, sees a pair of couples at a dinner party explore their complex relationships with love and happiness.
‘Welcome to Matteson!’: Dinner gets dark at Chicago play
Evanston Space is one of many music venues to check out in the Evanston and Chicago areas.
Live music near me: Where to go and what you'll see
Theaters in the Evanston and Chicago area make up a vibrant theater scene for audiences to enjoy.
A guide to theater in Evanston and Chicago
Mitski explores an Americana-inspired sound with her seventh album, “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.”
Liner Notes: Mitski elevates production to the stratosphere with album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in