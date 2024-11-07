Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

NU-City Committee addresses misidentified Foster School trucks, student furniture disposal

Daily file phot
NU has offered free car washes in response to the dust from Ryan Field construction.
Naomi Taxay, Assistant City Editor
November 7, 2024

The Northwestern University-City Committee addressed complaints about trucks misidentified as Ryan Field construction vehicles and discussed assisting students with furniture disposal at its meeting Wednesday.

NU’s Ryan Field rebuild has drawn criticism from Evanston community members for the past year, more recently regarding trucks that transport construction debris out of the city. In addition to causing traffic and tracking dust, residents have spotted rocks piling above truck beds, raising safety concerns, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) said.

Evanston landlord Tina Payton believes the loose rocks caused one of her windows to break, she said during public comment.

Though the number of NU trucks has significantly decreased in the past few weeks because the excavation stage is nearing completion, Deputy City Manager Carina Sanchez said she is still receiving photos of uncovered truck beds. While NU may have initially been at fault, the school is continuing to take the blame for trucks that aren’t part of the Ryan Field project, she said.

“A few months ago, we did take a tour (of the construction site), and we saw the process they go through. There isn’t a truck that doesn’t leave the site without getting watered down, and the workers are making sure that the trucks are covered,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez saw some of the uncovered trucks a couple of weeks ago and followed them to their destination — Foster School, she said. She confirmed with the project manager that the Foster project’s trucks are using the same route approved for NU.

Sanchez said trucks can only utilize certain streets, but a designated construction route was approved for the Ryan Field project because a higher overpass was needed. Though the trucks now following the route are mostly from the Foster School project, residents might incorrectly identify them as NU’s vehicles.

“I know it’s hard, but if you can see the windshield, those trucks that are related to the Ryan Field project will have a purple sticker in the front,” Sanchez said. “I just want to make sure that when I go and complain, I am complaining and bringing this to the attention of the right project management.”

NU has addressed all the concerns Sanchez has relayed, she said. This includes offering free car washes to residents as a response to the dust from construction.

After moving through other items on the agenda with no major updates, Payton brought a new issue to the committee’s attention. When NU students move out of their off-campus housing, she said, they dump their furniture in alleyways or on other people’s properties.

“They don’t care. They leave town, and then other students dumpster dive, and they bring that furniture into other residences, (then) you have rats and bed bugs,” Payton said.

Payton said this doesn’t just happen during Spring Quarter. She suggested educating students on move-ins and move-outs. However, she recognized that many students know they should call for a special pickup, but they don’t want to pay for removal.

Right now, it’s the tenant against the landlord against the city, Payton said. She hopes NU and Evanston can collaborate to create a better relationship between students, landlords, the city and the school, she said. If that is in place, resources can be distributed more easily, she said.

“It’s very special when you have students — they’re wonderful. We love them,” Kelly said. “But there is a whole set of circumstances that are a little bit different than just a general rental, move-in and move-out, it’s one of those characteristics.”

Kelly said she liked the idea and that the committee should move to have those conversations.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @NaomiTaxay

 

Related Stories:

University-City Committee attendees walk out of meeting after NU officials decline to discuss Rebuild Ryan Field 

‘Take your time’: Upperclassmen provide tips on finding off-campus housing 

Fifth ward school to be named “Foster School” at groundbreaking, decades in the making

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
At Animal Records, customers can buy new and used vinyl records, Archie Comics and vintage record players.
A college student’s guide to Evanston’s second-hand shops
Wynne’s 28-year tenure on the Council will make her the 3rd Ward’s longest serving councilmember and the fourth longest serving elected official in city history.
Q&A: 3rd Ward Ald. Melissa Wynne reflects on 28-year City Council career
Students and Evanston residents take in election results at watch parties
Students and Evanston residents take in election results at watch parties
Everything Evanston: Voters prioritize reproductive rights, democracy in 2024 election
Everything Evanston: Voters prioritize reproductive rights, democracy in 2024 election
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Oct. 28, 2024.
Donald Trump poised to win presidential election
Many students express anxiety about the results of the presidential election.
Students anxious about election outcome as presidential results remain unclear
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern Medicine’s Basic Nursing Assistant Program was launched in August 2022. Candidates who successfully complete the program are eligible to take the Illinois Nurse Aide Competency Certification Exam.
Northwestern Medicine expands Basic Nursing Assistant Training Program, offers additional cohort
Through a mentorship program, undergraduate students are paired up with middle school student mentees.
The Cities Project mentors youth from Chicago’s low income neighborhoods
The camera blurs out the audience faces and focuses on a man at the front that is pointing to a screen.
Northwestern Security and AI Lab continues to explore relationship between cybersecurity, AI
A phone depicts a chat conversation where someone is selling a concert ticket.
GroupMe chatbots raise frustrations for student organizations
Senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer fires a pass during a game earlier this season. Zimmer won Big Ten Player of the Year Wednesday.
Field Hockey: Zimmer named Big Ten Player of the Year as No. 1 Northwestern wins plethora of season awards
Junior forward Grace Sullivan helps up teammate sophomore guard Casey Harter against Illinois State on Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Rapid Recap: Northwestern drops season opener against Illinois State 81-77
More in Local
Election workers help residents vote at the Robert Crown Community Center.
Evanston voters resoundingly support Vice President Kamala Harris in The Daily’s exit surveys
The Daily’s election day landing page will feature projected and live results, breaking stories and relevant election coverage all night.
Election Day 2024: Live Updates
At the Human Services Committee meeting Monday, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) emphasized declawing is “unnecessary” for cats, in relation to an ordinance to prohibit declawing practices in Evanston.
Human Services Committee approves modifications addressing cat declawing, amplified music
Orrington Elementary School was the only District 65 school to be classified as “exemplary”, the highest designation in the 2024 Illinois Report Card. All other schools received a “commendable” summative designation.
District 65 student proficiency, achievement gaps higher than state averages, report shows
On average, in District 202 and in Illinois, white students outperform Black and Hispanic students by a margin of over 10%.
District 202 achievement gaps, student mastery higher than state averages, report shows
Families march during Monday's protest against possible seventh and eighth grade closures.
Teacher shortages, “mismanagement” plague Bessie Rhodes, parents say