Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement

Democrats win Water Reclamation District seats

Illustration by Cayla Labgold-Carroll
Kari Steele, Marcelino Garcia and Precious Brady-Davis are all incumbents.
Sophie Baker, Shreya Srinivasan
November 6, 2024

All four Democrats are projected to win their respective seats for Cook County Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner.

Kari K. Steele, Marcelino Garcia and Sharon Waller received 24%, 22.1% and 21.8% of the votes for the three open six-year-term seats, respectively. The general election MWRD race was called with 91.9% of votes tallied by The Associated Press.

Current Water Reclamation District Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis won the special general election for an unexpired two-year term, receiving 67.8% of votes tallied. The special election race was called at about 8:30 p.m. by The Associated Press.

The nine commissioners of the MWRD protect local waterways and manage wastewater and drinking water projects in the Greater Chicago area. Their policy aims to respond to the effects of climate change.

Steele, Garcia and Brady-Davis are all incumbents. 

Steele assumed office in 2012 and is currently president of the Board of Commissioners. She ran on her experience as a chemist as well as her time on the Public Building Commission. Garcia assumed office in 2019 and advocates for communities of color, according to his candidate questionnaire with WTTW. 

Brady-Davis was appointed to the commission in 2023 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to fill a vacant seat on the board. She was the first trans Black woman on the Cook County ballot when she initially ran in the 2022 Democratic primary for commissioner. 

Waller, the current president of the River Park Advisory Council, also initially ran in the 2022 Democratic primary. She may be the first-ever water engineer on the board. 

Republican candidate R. Cary Capparelli, who is projected to lose the special election, also ran in the 2022 general election.

Email: [email protected] 

[email protected] 

X: @shreyasrin

 

Related Stories:

Mariyana T. Spyropoulos elected Cook County Circuit Court Clerk

Monica Gordon projected to win Cook County Clerk special election

Jan Schakowsky wins 14th term

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2024 Elections
Many students express anxiety about the results of the presidential election.
Students anxious about election outcome as presidential results remain unclear
The referendum does not have any direct legal effect.
Illinois voters approve advisory measure expanding coverage for IVF treatments
Voting results show Illinois voters casted ballots in favor of the second referendum question: “Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?”
Illinois voters cast ballots in favor of Property Tax Relief and Fairness Referendum
People attend a joint watch party held by Northwestern Democrats, Bridge NU and Political Union. Earlier, students voted at Parkes Hall and Noyes Cultural Arts Center.
We talked to students about their feelings on Election Day. Here’s what they said.
Northwestern political clubs hosted election night watch parties across campus Tuesday night to follow the night’s results.
How Northwestern’s political clubs followed election night
Election workers help residents vote at the Robert Crown Community Center.
Evanston voters resoundingly support Vice President Kamala Harris in The Daily’s exit surveys
More in City
Spyropoulos has received 66% of the vote.
Mariyana T. Spyropoulos elected Cook County Circuit Court Clerk
This year, voters in Illinois could register to vote and cast their ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.
Election Day brings 800 voters to Northwestern polls
Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea), who co-sponsored the bill for this referendum, said election workers being harassed for doing their job is an issue that’s “rearing its ugly head this election cycle.”
Election worker protection referendum overwhelmingly favored by voters
Democrat Eileen O’Neill Burke is projected to win Cook County State’s Attorney race.
O’Neill Burke projected to win Cook County State’s Attorney race
Gordon faced Republican candidate Michelle Pennington and Libertarian candidate Christopher Laurent in the special race to fill the remainder of the late Clerk Karen Yarbrough’s term.
Monica Gordon projected to win Cook County Clerk special election
Currently in her 13th term, Schakowsky, 80, aims to advocate for AI regulation and increased access to affordable healthcare
Jan Schakowsky wins 14th term
More in Latest Stories
Senior Sydney Pratt in a match last season. Pratt logged a 2-1 singles record in East Lansing this weekend.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern competes at Michigan State, TCU as fall season winds down
The two-way contract will allow Buie to play for the New York Knicks and their G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, this season.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie signs two-way contract with New York Knicks
Brown Sugar, Northwestern’s co-ed South Asian a cappella group, prepares for their winter performance.
A cappella groups share plans for year, reflect on ‘Pitch Perfect’ rumors
Students reflect on work-study experiences at Northwestern.
Finding flexibility in work-study: Students open up about struggles
Tokyo Police Club vocalist and bassist Dave Monks sings while playing the electric bass during the band’s performance in Chicago Sunday night.
Tokyo Police Club serenades Chicago one ‘Final’ time
The Daily’s election day landing page will feature projected and live results, breaking stories and relevant election coverage all night.
Election Day 2024: Live Updates