Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Research Roundup: 100% frost formation prevention, new Huntington’s disease treatment

Illustration by Iliana Garner
The new frost formation prevention method lasts for one week, significantly longer than other anti-frosting techniques.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Assistant Campus Editor
November 3, 2024

Northwestern secured a record $1.05 billion in research funding this fiscal year, a 5% increase from 2023. The Daily compiled a recap of NU’s latest research developments.

100% prevention of frost formation

NU engineers have developed a method that prevents frost formation, according to an Oct. 30 news release. The new design also makes surfaces resistant to scratches, cracks and contamination.

Frost can lead to serious issues such as drag on airplane wings, significantly reduced energy efficiency of refrigerators and freezers, impaired vehicle sensors and added weight on power lines, which can cause breakages and power outages.

By tweaking the texture of a surface and applying a thin layer of graphene oxide, researchers discovered that this method completely blocks frost formation for one week — 1,000 times longer than existing anti-frosting techniques.

Graphene oxide attracts and traps water vapor within its structure, preventing the water from freezing, McCormick Prof. Kyoo-Chul Kenneth Park said in the release. The graphene oxide is combined with a macrotexture surface, resulting in a long period of high supersaturation, he said.

Researchers believe this advancement could save government agencies and companies billions of dollars annually in maintenance and energy inefficiency costs.

New Huntington’s disease treatment successful in mice 

Scientists at NU and Case Western Reserve University have designed a polymer-based therapeutic for Huntington’s disease, an incurable and inherited disorder that causes the degeneration of brain nerve cells, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

Huntington’s disease is caused by a genetic mutation that triggers proteins in the brain to clump together, interfering with cell function and resulting in cell death. Patients typically lose the ability to walk, talk, swallow and concentrate, with most dying within 10 to 20 years of symptoms appearing.

The new therapeutic utilizes peptide-brush polymers that act as shields to prevent proteins from binding together.

The treatment has successfully rescued nerve cells in mice, resulting in the reversal of symptoms. No significant side effects were experienced by the treated mice, demonstrating the nontoxic nature of the therapy.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Northwestern professors pioneer multidisciplinary AI research

NU researchers design novel full-body sensor system, launch center for toddler mental health

How one Northwestern lab digs deep for climate change solutions

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Green tables under the columns of Main Library
Students weigh in on new tables outside University Library
One of the union’s primary concerns is to guarantee job security to all the workers at the Kellogg School of Management’s James Allen Center.
Hundreds of NU dining service workers picket for improved contract with Compass Group
Assistant Professor of Instruction Nina Wieda sits down to work at the Chicago Field Studies office.
Northwestern professors pioneer multidisciplinary AI research
In the University’s memorandum, it asks the federal court to dismiss the lawsuit over a number of flaws in FASORP’s complaint.
Northwestern asks federal court to dismiss lawsuit over Pritzker’s hiring process
The 325-page report, dubbed “Antisemitism on College Campuses Exposed,” claimed that NU put “radical anti-Israel faculty” in charge of negotiations to end the encampment on Deering Meadow in April.
Northwestern responds to House committee antisemitism report
Non-compostable food vessels and other litter crowd the bleacher stands of Martin Stadium.
Lack of composting at Martin Stadium raises questions of sustainability