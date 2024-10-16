NU researchers design novel full-body sensor system, launch center for toddler mental health

Northwestern secured a record $1.05 billion in research funding this fiscal year, a 5% increase from 2023. The Daily compiled a recap of NU’s latest research developments.

Full-body motion capture device uses built-in sensors

A group of Northwestern engineers designed a novel system to capture full-body motion using devices, including wireless earbuds, smartphones and smartwatches, according to an Oct. 15 news release.

Using sensor data already embedded in common devices, MobilePoser evaluates captured information about the user’s movement and orientation to predict future movements including body position and walking speed.

The information is then connected to a physics-based optimizer to produce a live, full-body translation in space.

“This technology marks a significant leap toward mobile motion capture, making immersive experiences more accessible and opening doors for innovative applications across various industries,” said McCormick Prof. Karan Ahuja, who led the study, in the news release.

The technology has broad applications ranging from allowing the user to check for proper form during exercises to providing more experience data for use in video games.

New center launched for improving toddler mental health

The National Institute of Mental Health awarded $11.7 million to establish a mental health center for young children and toddlers called the Mental Health, Earlier Center at the Institute for Innovations in Developmental Sciences, the University announced Oct. 10.

As early as age three, warning signs of mental health issues can begin to show, according to a University news release.

The Center will focus on integrating evidence-based tools for addressing pediatric mental health into routine pediatric primary care check-ups.

Feinberg Prof. Laurie Wakschlag said in the news release that “replacing frequent tantrums with more adaptive coping skills” lowers the risk of mental health problems for the child later on.

“Deploying this developmental health promotion framework to stave off mental health problems is non-stigmatizing, responsive to parental concerns, aligned with tenets of routine pediatric care and sets a healthy social-emotional foundation for the life-course,” Wakschlag said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @cassiesunL

Related Stories:

— NU researchers drive progress in ovarian health, bladder cancer

— Research Roundup: NU researchers discover catalyst to remove carbon dioxide, assess hazard maps’ efficacy

— Research Roundup: NU researchers analyze lunar soil, unravel fates of stars near black hole