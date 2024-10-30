Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Q&A: Director Tim Mielants discusses morals, vulnerability and working with Cillian Murphy

Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate
Tim Mielants’ film ‘Small Things Like These’ premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival on Thursday evening.
Grace Jordan-Weinstein, Reporter
October 30, 2024

Belgian director Tim Mielants’s film “Small Things Like These” premiered Thursday evening at the Chicago International Film Festival.

In “Small Things Like These,” Bill Furlong (Cillian Murphy) is a coal merchant who slowly uncovers the mistreatment of girls in a local Catholic school governed by nuns. The 1980s film, adapted from Claire Keegan’s 2020 novel of the same name, shows how a small Irish town turns a blind eye to corruption and remains passive in the face of abuse.

While Mielants was in Chicago for the film’s premiere, The Daily sat down with him to learn about his relationship with Murphy, creating timeless stories, and depicting moral dilemmas and vulnerable men in movies.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: Aside from the 1982 song “Come on Eileen” and the old cars, there isn’t much indication of when the film takes place. Was this to make the story more timeless?

Mielants: I feel that explaining something is the end of drama. I don’t want to explain to people what’s going on because then you get emotional distance from it. The pop songs are selling the ’80s a little bit. It might be a story that took place in the ’30s or the ’40s, but it was still going on in Ireland in the ’80s.

The Daily: While Furlong is the primary face on camera during the film, it’s the female voices that speak the loudest. How did you approach this balance of who is shown and who is heard? What is that choice signifying?

Mielants: What’s important is that the injustice and the oppression was against women, but the men didn’t do anything and were watching. That’s very important to be aware of. (Keegan) tells that story through the male perspective because you get the perspective of half of the population who didn’t do anything. The essence of the movie is, “If you’re silent, you are complicit.” That kind of injustice is a collective problem.

The Daily: The audience can see when Furlong is noticing and evaluating his environment. How was his expressive face considered in the process of this movie?

Mielants: The pain the character went through is pain that I experienced myself. I was kind of mapping out my own pain in the stages of grief. So all these silences are layered with specific thoughts and very structured. And of course, he’s the best actor on the planet, so that’s good. He can do it all.

The Daily: A journalist from The Hollywood Reporter mentioned how you’ve created a different image of Irish masculinity in Furlong’s quiet nature. How do you think growing up in Flanders allowed you to view this Irish story through a different lens? And, do you think Americans will process your message differently than say Irish or Europeans?

Mielants: I believe it’s universal. There’s not such a huge difference between Ireland and Belgium. We have Catholic churches in every layer of society. Men are not allowed to talk about their emotions. But I kind of like vulnerable men who can cope with their emotions. I love them as movie characters. They don’t talk, they don’t say it, they just do it. I think in this day and age, we need more non-muscular, vulnerable men at the center of stories. That’s important to counter the toxicity a bit.

The Daily: Do you have advice for college-age kids about navigating moral dilemmas and learning from the past?

Mielants: Look at history. It comes back all the time. It makes circles. Growing up, I still knew the people from the war generation. I heard their stories and I go back and look at them, and look at what happened in history, and make sure you don’t make the same mistakes because history does repeat itself.

Email: [email protected]
X: @gracejw215

Related Stories:
Chicago International Film Festival returns for 60th anniversary
Reel Thoughts: Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ delivers miniature returns
Applause for a Cause to screen mafia, mobsters-filled ‘NECRO 101’

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Northwestern alum Thaddeus Tukes is set to play at Evanston’s Studio5 this Friday.
Thaddeus Tukes returns to Evanston with jazzy vibes and tunes
A blonde-haired woman and a brunette-haired boy walk down together.
Reel Thoughts: Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’ lacks editing, undermines crucial wartime perspectives
American rapper and producer Tyler, The Creator released “Chromakopia,” his anticipated seventh studio album Monday morning.
Liner Notes: Tyler, the Creator’s ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ talks maturing, authenticity
Mayfest Productions sent out a poll allowing students to rate their interest in 64 different artists. This data will be taken into consideration when planning Dillo Day.
What’s the deal with the Dillo Day artist poll?
Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers played a 100-minute set Thursday night at the United Center as she returned to Chicago for part two of the “Don’t Forget Me” tour.
Maggie Rogers dazzles in first Chicago arena performance at United Center
Jazzma Pryor and Jasmine “Jaz” Robertson perform in “Until the Flood” at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre.
‘Until the Flood,’ told through individual monologues, premieres at Evanston’s Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
More in Latest Stories
Otto Graham and Rashawn Slater stand in front of a Sepia filtered photo of Ryan Field.
By the Numbers: Past and Present Wildcats in the NFL
The Daily Northwestern’s 2024 Election Preview
The Daily Northwestern’s 2024 Election Preview
During his time as a lawyer, Jones said he focused on fighting against police brutality and mass incarceration.
CNN political analyst Van Jones talks life experiences, upcoming election at NU College Democrats event
2024 Election Guide for Evanston Voters
2024 Election Guide for Evanston Voters
Evanston offers 25 polling locations on election day.
Where to vote in Evanston for the 2024 Election
District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner told families at the meeting that her priority was to ensure seventh and eighth grade students receive a “high-quality education” before moving to Evanston Township High School.
District 65 delays decision on closing 7th and 8th grade classes at Bessie Rhodes
More in Television and Film
Bird mirrors Bailey’s life, serving as a guiding light when she is lost.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Bird’ is a triumphant coming-of-age gem
Chicago International Film Festival returns with a diverse selection of domestic and international feature films and shorts.
Chicago International Film Festival returns for 60th anniversary
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” features brilliant performances from actors Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ utilizes the Rashomon Effect at the expense of accurately portraying the case
“The Apprentice,” starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, was released on Friday.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Apprentice’ satisfies all our perverse curiosities about Donald Trump
Adam Joel’s “The Last Drop” highlights the hidden signs of abuse through a short, sci-fi lens in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Sci-fi film “The Last Drop” debuts for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
“Joker: Folie à Deux” tries to be a musical and a drama, but accomplishes neither.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is fully a deuce