The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Where to vote in Evanston for the 2024 Election

Daile file illustration by Emily Lichty
Evanston offers 25 polling locations on election day.
Danny O'Grady, Design Editor
October 30, 2024

With just six days to go until the 2024 general election, having a voting plan can save you time and energy on the day of. 

Although only the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center is open as an early voting place in Evanston  until Nov. 4, the county will operate 25 polling locations on the day of. 

The Daily compiled a list of all polling precincts in the city below, which range from churches to schools to libraries. 

