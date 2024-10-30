Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern’s 2024 Election Preview

Illustration by Iliana Garner
The Daily Northwestern staff
October 30, 2024

With the 2024 elections just a week away, Northwestern students and Evanston residents alike are preparing for a potential watershed moment in local, state and federal government. 

In addition to the presidential election, local voters will elect their next House and Illinois representatives, Cook County State’s Attorney and county clerk at the polls next week. Also on the ballot in Illinois are three referenda about interfering with election worker duties, taxing millionaires and reproductive health care insurance coverage.

From Evanston’s uncommitted voter movement to how NU students are driving political discourse, The Daily is offering in-depth reporting on the 2024 campaign cycle up to and through Election Day on Nov. 5.

Read The Daily’s elections coverage here.

The data collection only sampled staff, faculty members and administrators who listed “Northwestern University” as their employer from Jan. 1 to Oct. 29.
Northwestern employees donated over $660K to Democratic candidates in 2024
Over 90% of students from the U.S. said they were “very likely” or “likely” to vote.
We asked students how they’re feeling about the election. Here’s what they said.
Initially, Miller utilized data analytics to develop prediction models for sports teams, particularly baseball, he said.
Who’s leading the presidential race? This NU professor says the answer lies in election betting markets
As part of a back-to-school promotion called “Race to Infinity,” Perplexity offered a year of free access to Perplexity Pro to a University if 500 of its students signed up with their school email.
What’s the deal with Perplexity at Northwestern?
MetaFrazo.ai aims to use AI to break down language barriers.
Student startup MetaFrazo uses AI to break down language barriers
Woman wearing green sweater and black scarf sitting at her desk with bookshelves behind her
Q&A: Prof. Paola Zamperini recounts her start in NU’s Department of Asian Languages and Cultures
District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner told families at the meeting that her priority was to ensure seventh and eighth grade students receive a “high-quality education” before moving to Evanston Township High School.
District 65 delays decision on closing 7th and 8th grade classes at Bessie Rhodes
The Cook County Jail’s voting rate for the 2022 primaries was 25%, higher than that of the city of Chicago.
Innocent until proven guilty: Cook County Jail expands pretrial voter access
Over 42,000 Chicago voters cast ballots indicating no votes or write-in votes in the 2024 Democratic primary, compared to just over 12,000 in 2020.
“Now is when we have power”: Citizens consider withholding presidential votes in protest of war in Gaza
Voters can show their interest in three advisory referenda next week, covering topics like election interference, tax increases and stronger IVF coverage.
Illinois to vote on three advisory referenda: elections, taxes, IVF
A Pew Research Center study found that 73% of U.S. adults said they had seen misinformation about the 2024 elections at least somewhat often.
Political misinformation can decrease voter turnout in local elections, local experts warn
ETHS civics teacher Betsy Gutstein said in her twenty years at the school, students’ sense of urgency around political issues, including the environment, has increased.
ETHS students visit polls for November election, stress importance of voting
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer in a game last season.
Men’s Basketball: The Daily Sports Desk gives its season predictions
Northwestern alum Thaddeus Tukes is set to play at Evanston’s Studio5 this Friday.
Thaddeus Tukes returns to Evanston with jazzy vibes and tunes
Freshman guard Xamiya Walton (left) and freshman forward Tayla Thomas (right) join Northwestern as highly-touted recruits.
Women’s Basketball: Top 25 women’s basketball freshman recruiting class arrives with hopes to usher in new era of success
A blonde-haired woman and a brunette-haired boy walk down together.
Reel Thoughts: Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’ lacks editing, undermines crucial wartime perspectives
Matt Nicholson (left) and Ty Berry (right) return to the Wildcats to take on crucial roles this season.
Men’s Basketball: Berry, Nicholson return to hardwood for crucial fifth year
American rapper and producer Tyler, The Creator released “Chromakopia,” his anticipated seventh studio album Monday morning.
Liner Notes: Tyler, the Creator’s ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ talks maturing, authenticity