The Daily Northwestern’s 2024 Election Preview

With the 2024 elections just a week away, Northwestern students and Evanston residents alike are preparing for a potential watershed moment in local, state and federal government.

In addition to the presidential election, local voters will elect their next House and Illinois representatives, Cook County State’s Attorney and county clerk at the polls next week. Also on the ballot in Illinois are three referenda about interfering with election worker duties, taxing millionaires and reproductive health care insurance coverage.

From Evanston’s uncommitted voter movement to how NU students are driving political discourse, The Daily is offering in-depth reporting on the 2024 campaign cycle up to and through Election Day on Nov. 5.

Read The Daily’s elections coverage here.