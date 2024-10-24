Second City and Dunkin’ collaborate for latte-themed comedy show ‘Ring Lights and Lattes’

There are over 200 Dunkin’ locations in the Chicago area, but the only place to find an “emotional support Cuppy” on the menu is at The Second City and Dunkin’ collaboration show “Ring Lights and Lattes.”

Chicago improvisational comedy venue Second City hosted its closing night show at the UP Comedy Club Wednesday. The 60-minute show featured three Dunkin’-themed acts, which advertised various products and showcased common interactions between baristas and customers.

Upon arrival, about 100 audience members were greeted at the door and offered a QR code to submit life advice, movie quotes and song lyrics. Some of these suggestions were incorporated into the show to fuel the improv acts.

Cast members also frequently turned to the audience for suggestions. Performers put on improv comedy sketches centered around family dynamics, audience interests and popular TikTok trends. Three audience participants received $50 Dunkin’ gift cards, and every audience member received a gift bag at the end of the show.

Audience member Leda Robinson said she came to “Ring Lights and Lattes” because it combined Dunkin’ and Second City, both of which she considers “iconic.”

Robinson’s experience took a turn, however, when she was called on stage for an interview-style improv segment. “Ring Lights and Lattes” cast members recreated a day in her dream life, complete with impressions of her two not-so-smart cats, teleportation to France, a Timothée Chalamet tour guide and a singing Eiffel Tower. She said throughout the performance, she was impressed with the actors.

“The highlight was getting to be on stage with the comics,” Robinson said. “They were very professional. Improv is a very hard form of theater.”

“Ring Lights and Lattes,” which ran on Wednesdays until the end of October, has sold out every week, according to Second City Works Creative Director Tyler Dean Kempf.

He said the comedy club collaborates with many brands, but “Ring Lights and Lattes” was unique.

“What is really cool about this show is that it proves that art and business can live equally in the same space, and neither can be lessened by the other,” Kempf said. “It’s always a balancing act in professional art.”

A few scenes featured a life-size, custom costume of Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy. Kempf’s idea for an “emotional support Cuppy” was inspired by the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy’s video collaboration with Dunkin’.

Cuppy, who received loads of applause, was just one element Kempf included to help audiences of all ages connect with Dunkin’.

“I want an audience to leave having a good time having seen Dunkin’, possibly in a different light.” Kempf said. “And for a lot of our audiences, having seen that Second City is a really fun place to go any night of the week.”

Performer Daryn Robinson (Communication ’23) was an understudy for the show. She performed on two of the final nights.

Robinson said the skills she learned at Northwestern, such as creativity and collaboration, combined with her participation with local improv organizations, prepared her for her role in “Ring Lights and Lattes.”

“You have to be curious when you do improv, because you have to be listening and interested in what other people are saying so you can build something together,” Daryn said.

Daryn said NU students have a unique point of access to Chicago entertainment.

“Use the city to your advantage,” Daryn said. “You’re already here, go to the shows, take the classes.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @ingrid_smith28

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Review: Second City mixes the absurd and the topical with “Do You Believe in Madness?”

— “Dog Sees God” balances comedy and heartbreak in Sit & Spin Productions fall play

— A guide to Northwestern’s vibrant comedy scene