Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Second City and Dunkin’ collaborate for latte-themed comedy show ‘Ring Lights and Lattes’

Photo courtesy of Kelsey Munson Moorhouse
Performers and Cuppy welcome audience members to “Ring Lights and Lattes.”
Ingrid Smith and Sophia Memon
October 24, 2024

There are over 200 Dunkin’ locations in the Chicago area, but the only place to find an “emotional support Cuppy” on the menu is at The Second City and Dunkin’ collaboration show “Ring Lights and Lattes.”

Chicago improvisational comedy venue Second City hosted its closing night show at the UP Comedy Club Wednesday. The 60-minute show featured three Dunkin’-themed acts, which advertised various products and showcased common interactions between baristas and customers.

Upon arrival, about 100 audience members were greeted at the door and offered a QR code to submit life advice, movie quotes and song lyrics. Some of these suggestions were incorporated into the show to fuel the improv acts.

Cast members also frequently turned to the audience for suggestions. Performers put on improv comedy sketches centered around family dynamics, audience interests and popular TikTok trends. Three audience participants received $50 Dunkin’ gift cards, and every audience member received a gift bag at the end of the show.

Audience member Leda Robinson said she came to “Ring Lights and Lattes” because it combined Dunkin’ and Second City, both of which she considers “iconic.”

Robinson’s experience took a turn, however, when she was called on stage for an interview-style improv segment. “Ring Lights and Lattes” cast members recreated a day in her dream life, complete with impressions of her two not-so-smart cats, teleportation to France, a Timothée Chalamet tour guide and a singing Eiffel Tower. She said throughout the performance, she was impressed with the actors.

“The highlight was getting to be on stage with the comics,” Robinson said. “They were very professional. Improv is a very hard form of theater.”

“Ring Lights and Lattes,” which ran on Wednesdays until the end of October, has sold out every week, according to Second City Works Creative Director Tyler Dean Kempf.

He said the comedy club collaborates with many brands, but “Ring Lights and Lattes” was unique.

“What is really cool about this show is that it proves that art and business can live equally in the same space, and neither can be lessened by the other,” Kempf said. “It’s always a balancing act in professional art.”

A few scenes featured a life-size, custom costume of Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy. Kempf’s idea for an “emotional support Cuppy” was inspired by the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy’s video collaboration with Dunkin’.

Cuppy, who received loads of applause, was just one element Kempf included to help audiences of all ages connect with Dunkin’.

“I want an audience to leave having a good time having seen Dunkin’, possibly in a different light.” Kempf said. “And for a lot of our audiences, having seen that Second City is a really fun place to go any night of the week.”

Performer Daryn Robinson (Communication ’23) was an understudy for the show. She performed on two of the final nights.

Robinson said the skills she learned at Northwestern, such as creativity and collaboration, combined with her participation with local improv organizations, prepared her for her role in “Ring Lights and Lattes.”

“You have to be curious when you do improv, because you have to be listening and interested in what other people are saying so you can build something together,” Daryn said.

Daryn said NU students have a unique point of access to Chicago entertainment.

“Use the city to your advantage,” Daryn said. “You’re already here, go to the shows, take the classes.”

Email: [email protected]
X: @ingrid_smith28

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:
Review: Second City mixes the absurd and the topical with “Do You Believe in Madness?”
“Dog Sees God” balances comedy and heartbreak in Sit & Spin Productions fall play
A guide to Northwestern’s vibrant comedy scene

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Man performs for audience under blue and pink lights.
Student artist Jared Perlmutter explores passion for music at NU
Bird mirrors Bailey’s life, serving as a guiding light when she is lost.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Bird’ is a triumphant coming-of-age gem
Students have been planning their costumes – ranging from the classics to repurposed outfits — for this Halloween.
Students repurpose, find new Halloween costumes to celebrate festivities
According to parapsychologist Loyd Auerbach, who wrote the foreword for “Haunted World,” humans have a rich history of ghost stories through written and oral traditions.
‘Haunted World’ educates on parapsychology, dispels TV myths about ghost hunting
Singers and instrumentalists bow before The Newberry Consort’s performance of “I Tremble Not” at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Saturday.
Newberry Consort brings the Jacobean era to life in ‘I Tremble Not’ performance
A singer wearing a cream-colored dress and headphones sings into a microphone.
Clairo brings ‘Charm’ to Chicago
More in Latest Stories
The outside of Deering Library on a sunny day.
Students reflect on missing Deering Library during renovations
The Rev. Michael Woolf and Chief Growth Officer for Turning Point Joe Flint explain the Anger Iceberg to Evanston residents.
Lake Street Church offers meditative strategies to alleviate election anxiety
Previously, if students wanted to retrieve funds from their organization’s SOFO account, they had to compile a list of physical documents and present it to the SOFO window, located on the first floor of Norris University Center.
Student Organization Finance Office revamps fund retrieval system with pilot program
Between the rising number of news deserts and at-risk counties on the Medill State of Local News Report’s watch list, about 5.5 million people nationwide are without reliable access to local news.
Medill State of Local News Report shows alarming decline in local news
Dusty cars parked on road next to Ryan Field construction
Residents respond to Northwestern car wash initiatives amid construction dust
ASG discusses wellness at their third meeting of the quarter.
‘Prioritize a work-life balance’: ASG talks fostering wellness among senators
More in Theatre
Female actor in a white dress being held by male actor wearing red jacket on stage.
‘Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812’ immerses audiences in an overwhelming production at the Writers Theatre
From left to right: improv actors Kristen Aviles, Bri Fitzpatrick, Cynthia Bangert, Bruce Phillips, James Dugan and Alonso Ramirez take their bows after the Oct. 10 show of “Clued In: An Invitation to Die For.”
In ‘Clued In: An Invitation to Die For,’ even the actors don’t know the culprit
Actors Mi Kang and Tyler Meredith share a moment on stage for Goodman’s ‘Inherit the Wind’
NU alum Mi Kang talks personal ambitions, new play ‘Inherit the Wind’
CB, played by Kieran Rowe, delivers an emotional monologue.
“Dog Sees God” balances comedy and heartbreak in Sit & Spin Productions fall play
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in its production of “1619: The Journey of A People” last summer.
A guide to theater in Evanston and Chicago
The Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s “Rent” is set to premiere at Shanley Pavilion this weekend.
JTE’s ‘Rent’ looks to teach and entertain with an educational rock show