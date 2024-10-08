Football: Bryce Kirtz embraces veteran role in final collegiate season

Northwestern graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz has experienced a whirlwind collegiate career, playing under two different head coaches, undergoing four knee surgeries, connecting with a plethora of different starting quarterbacks and making two bowl games. But, Kirtz said it feels like a blur.

“Six years is a long time,” Kirtz told The Daily. “But, it goes by so fast.”

The graduate student has been a central part of the Wildcats’ past two seasons. Kirtz is one of the five team captains for 2024, and he was part of last season’s leadership core that brought NU to an 8-5 record and SRS Las Vegas Distribution Bowl victory.

It hasn’t been easy for Kirtz, who has had his fair share of injuries — including four knee surgeries — that kept him sidelined for contests. But over the past two years, he has played his best football for NU, totaling 61 catches for 969 yards and five touchdowns.

Kirtz has also been healthy. Dating back to last season’s opener against Rutgers, he has played in 17 consecutive games.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career,” Kirtz said. “I’m just really grateful to be healthy now, and I just really want to thank the training staff and my teammates for keeping me going. I’m really thankful and just blessed.”

Now in his final year at NU, Kirtz has embraced the veteran role, especially with a young starting quarterback in redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch.

In the past 10 games, Kirtz has played with three different signal-callers — Ben Bryant in the 2023 season, graduate transfer Mike Wright and Lausch. Kirtz said all three have brought different dynamics to the game.

“Ben is cool, calm and collected, Jack is intense and Mike is really laid-back, but it’s all the same at the end of the day,” Kirtz said. “They know what I’m capable of and just combining our two skills and figuring out how we’re going to help each other in the game. … They’re really talented, they know football and they really helped me become a better player as well.”

As the ’Cats enter a critical stretch of Big Ten play, Kirtz and Lausch have begun forging a connection. Kirtz had a team-high 10 receptions for 128 yards on Saturday against Indiana, and while it did not result in a win, the offense took considerable steps.

The veteran in the relationship, Kirtz said he wants to instill confidence in the sophomore.

“Just letting him know that ‘I trust you’ — relax out there, and do your thing,” Kirtz said, relaying his advice to Lausch. “Just think of it like practice. Make sure he trusts me and calm him down.”

Lausch will make his fifth start of the season on Friday night against Maryland, and with it comes more time to build a relationship with his receivers. Kirtz caught Lausch’s season-best 47 yard completion Saturday against Indiana.

In the receiver room, Kirtz is one of the most trusted veterans, along with graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning. Kirtz and Henning have been the top passing weapons for NU.

Since Henning came over from Michigan in 2023, they have formed a relationship both on and off the field.

“I definitely like having another guy in there that can help the room out,” Kirtz said. “Him just helping me out there and helping the quarterback as well. A.J. plays the slot, so he sees a little different than what I see … really having that extra backup out there makes the game easier for everyone.”

While NU has a difficult schedule — including bouts against nationally ranked teams in Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan and Illinois — Kirtz and the team’s goal remains the same: reach a bowl game.

The graduate student has been at NU since 2019 and caught a touchdown in last year’s Las Vegas bowl against Utah. He called the week “quite the experience.”

Kirtz wants to end his NU career right. For him, that’s easy.

“Having a good time with my teammates one last time,” Kirtz said of his goals for the season.

