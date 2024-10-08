NU dining workers’ union petition for job security for Allen Center employees

A petition released by UNITE HERE Local 1, the union representing service workers at Northwestern, gained traction this week in support of employees who will lose their jobs at the Kellogg School of Management’s James Allen Center when the establishment closes for construction.

The center hosts the Executive MBA and Executive Education programs and will be replaced by a new building as part of the Full Circle Campaign, a $600 million campaign focused on expanding Kellogg’s business education programs.

Compass Group and UNITE HERE Local 1 have been in ongoing negotiations since the workers’ previous three-year contract expired at the end of August. There are currently over 100 workers employed at the center who will be displaced when construction begins.

“No workers at Northwestern should be hurt because of Northwestern’s new development initiatives,” the petition reads. “As members of the Northwestern Community, we believe that all workers at the Allen Center should continue to work on the Evanston campus during construction.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @cassiesunL

Related Stories:

— NU dining workers demand new contract benefits as negotiations begin

— Students Organizing for Labor Rights celebrates May Day amid ongoing contract negotiations between service workers, Compass Group

— Kellogg launches $600 million Full Circle Campaign to build state-of-the-art facility