Men’s Golf: Northwestern secures third-place finish at Windon Memorial Classic

Northwestern finished in third place in its home tournament, the Windon Memorial Classic, held Sunday and Monday.

Teeing off just a 40-minute drive north of campus at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, senior Cameron Adam shot 4-under par, placing fifth individually. Entering Monday’s third and final round 6-under 138 and sitting in second place, Adam carded a 2-over 74 on his final round to drop him to fifth in the standings.

Sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan birdied four holes on the back nine in the final round for a 4-under 68 and an even three-round score.

Junior Daniel Svärd, who won the individual Big Ten title in his past two seasons with the ’Cats, finished with 1-over as his three-round score.

Also golfing for NU in the tournament were junior Ethan Tseng and graduate student transfer Aidan Kramer, who each carded a 14-over three-round score. Kramer joined the ’Cats this season after spending his past four years at Georgia Tech.

No. 15 Arizona took home first place on the team leaderboard, scoring 10-under as a team. Arizona’s Tiger Christensen and Zach Pollo placed second and third, respectively, in the individual competition.

Marquette’s Patrick Adler took home the individual trophy, shooting 11-under through 54 holes. Marquette won second as a team.

The ’Cats have a week off before traveling across the pond to the famous St. Andrews golf course, where from Oct. 14-16 both the men’s and women’s programs will tackle the St. Andrews Links Collegiate. The tournament will be held on St. Andrews’ Old Course –– believed to be the oldest golf course in the world.

