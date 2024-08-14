Daily Mini Crossword, August 14, 2024

Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Volleyball: Takeaways from first Big Ten media days under Tim Nollan
August 13, 2024
Two local men charged after three shootings in less than 24 hours
August 12, 2024
Lollapalooza recap: Female pop stars stole the show this year
August 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
532 Views
Two local men charged after three shootings in less than 24 hours
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor • August 12, 2024
2
150 Views
Aftel: Northwestern embraces police repression
Samuel Aftel, Columnist • August 8, 2024
3
108 Views
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
Shannon TylerAugust 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment
Advertisement

Perry: A little humility goes a long way

June 4, 2024

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics

Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days

July 25, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

June 27, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment

July 19, 2024

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

July 16, 2024

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

August 6, 2024

City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045

August 2, 2024

Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night

July 22, 2024

Daily Mini Crossword, August 14, 2024

An+illustration+of+Willie+the+Wildcat+holding+a+large+purple+pencil+against+a+purple+background.+He+is+wearing+a+T-shirt+with+a+crossword-grid+pattern.
Illustration by Ziye Wang
Lizzie Ferrazza, Summer Games Editor
August 14, 2024

Email: [email protected]

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Crosswords
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 13, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 12, 2024
Weekly Crossword: Tangled-Up Titles
Weekly Crossword: "Tangled-Up Titles"
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 9, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 8, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 7, 2024
More in Games
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 6, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 5, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 2, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, August 1, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, July 31, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, July 30, 2024
More in Mini Crosswords
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, July 29, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, July 26, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, July 25, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, July 24, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, July 23, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, July 22, 2024
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in