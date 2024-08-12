Daily Mini Crossword, August 12, 2024

Email: [email protected]
August 6, 2024
At approximately 3:55 p.m. today, Evanston Police Department responded to two shooting scenes — one...
August 6, 2024
Two months following a disappointing 2-1 loss to UNC in the 2022 NCAA Championship, then-junior midfielder...
August 1, 2024
It is that time of year in Chicago again where Grant Park is transformed into one of the nation’s largest...
July 25, 2024
With just over a month until Northwestern’s Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio) at Martin Stadium,...
July 19, 2024
Cook County’s State Attorney dropped charges against three Northwestern faculty members and one graduate...
July 17, 2024
Hundreds of soccer enthusiasts and community members gathered at the Robert Crown Community Center on...
July 16, 2024
Northwestern Police Department issued four class A misdemeanor citations this month to individuals involved...
Samuel Aftel, Columnist
The University Police’s recent arrest of two professors, a librarian and a graduate student over their...
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
June 4, 2024
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
June 4, 2024
Emily Kim, Digital Managing Editor
June 19, 2024
Run clubs are the latest craze, and West Twn Brew Crew is one of many in Chicago. Combining fitness and socializing over coffee, this club is all about “running with friends.” Email:...
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor
May 19, 2024
Communication Prof. Barbara Butts believes stage management requires a diverse set of leadership skills, and she wants her students to be able to use them both inside and...
