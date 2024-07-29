Daily Mini Crossword, July 29, 2024

Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days With just over a month until Northwestern’s Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio) at Martin Stadium,...

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment Cook County’s State Attorney dropped charges against three Northwestern faculty members and one graduate...

10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship Hundreds of soccer enthusiasts and community members gathered at the Robert Crown Community Center on...

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment Northwestern Police Department issued four class A misdemeanor citations this month to individuals involved...

City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access City Council approved the city’s plan to apply for a $2 million federal grant to renovate Hilda’s...

City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance City Council expanded eligibility for the guaranteed income program and approved an exemption for athletic...