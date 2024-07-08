Stars, Stripes and Smudge-Proof Makeup: How Performers Beat the Heat at Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade

Sweat trickled down cheerleader Augusta Rose’s back as she danced in last year’s Fourth of July parade, executing synchronized kicks, swings and jumps after weeks of rigorous practice.The last thing on her mind was her makeup.

“We usually wear red lipstick,” Rose said. “But last year, it got all over our uniforms and shoes and smeared pretty badly.”

Dancers face the challenge of keeping their makeup intact throughout the day, a feat made difficult by the summer heat and inability to touch up.

“Because makeup starts to fall off the longer you wear it, you need to time when you apply it,” Yesai Sac-nicte, a dancer and former makeup artist, said.

In her experience as a makeup artist, Sac-nicte said she noticed the differences between performance and everyday makeup, which typically consists of light coverage and a thin base.

In contrast, parades require heavier products to help performers stand out, Sac-nicte said.

“When working with parade makeup, you have to exaggerate features so people in the crowd will see it,” Sac-nicte said. “I try to put on a good base and use eyeshadow that has a lot of pigment.”

Sac-nicte also said that implementing a skin care routine will ensure a smooth and even coverage. Primer is then used to create a silicone or water-based barrier to block natural oils from spreading.

Some performers, like Natalia Montalvo, said she uses two primers to help with moisturization. Despite meticulous prep work, dancers still face the practical need to mattify their makeup, relying heavily on powder to combat sweat. But in some cases where powder isn’t enough, there are other options, such as face paint, that don’t move throughout the day, Cheerleader Helena Evans, 15, said.

“We don’t wear a lot of makeup besides the things that are more noticeable like mascara and facepaint,” Evans said. “Things that can easily smear are really bad.”

The parade’s dedicated team of dancers put a lot of effort into their makeup, using a variety of techniques to ensure their appearance is performance-ready.

Like the rest of the cheerleaders from Evans’ group, she wore red painted dots all over her face, making for fun and bright colors that drew in the crowd’s attention.

“I feel like people put a lot of effort into their makeup, so it’s important to be able to keep it on,” Montalvo said. “Just have fun with it. It might fall a little throughout the day, but then you can learn.”

Email: [email protected]

Abby Lowenstein is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.

Related Stories:

— Volunteer leadership ensures Evanston’s Fourth of July celebration shines bright

— Captured: Crowds Flood Central Street for Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade

一 Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade