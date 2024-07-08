Volunteer leadership ensures Evanston’s Fourth of July celebration shines bright

Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Week Ahead, July 8-14: Markets, Art Festivals and Concerts in Chicagoland
July 8, 2024
Street vendors flourish at Evanston's Fourth of July parade
July 8, 2024
Stars, Stripes and Smudge-Proof Makeup: How Performers Beat the Heat at Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
July 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
391 Views
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • July 3, 2024
2
310 Views
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after 'exhausting' all resources
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • June 30, 2024
3
232 Views
Best New Restaurant: Mensch’s Deli
Melissa Dai, Senior Staffer • February 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after ‘exhausting’ all resources
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site

June 25, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

June 13, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men

July 3, 2024

Ann Lurie, distinguished Chicago Philanthropist, dies at 79

July 1, 2024

Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body

July 8, 2024

Volunteer leadership ensures Evanston’s Fourth of July celebration shines bright

July 8, 2024

Captured: Crowds Flood Central Street for Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade

July 8, 2024

Volunteer leadership ensures Evanston’s Fourth of July celebration shines bright

Children+from+Evanston+Aquatic+Camp+ride+in+a+parade+float.
William Karr
Children from Evanston Aquatic Camp ride in a parade float.
Stella Seitz, Reporter
July 8, 2024

Amid parents marking their sidewalk spots, children’s laughter and the occasional barking dog, one man and his team of volunteers stood out among the relaxed crowd at Evanston’s Fourth of July parade Thursday. 

Tracy Alden, serves as the president of the Fourth of July Association, a team of dedicated volunteers who work year-round to orchestrate the city’s all-day Independence Day celebration. Growing up in Evanston, Alden has attended the Fourth of July festivities each year. 

He began volunteering with the association in 1995 and assumed a leadership role in 2007 when he was asked to join the board of trustees. Nine years ago, he became president of the association, assuming his central role in planning the event. 

Mary Ellen Lydon, who has been volunteering with the organization since she moved to Evanston from Chicago 50 years ago, commended Alden’s leadership. 

“He has been doing this for years,” Lyndon said. “He’s got it down to a science, so things run smoothly under him. They’re going to regret it when Tracy hangs up his hat.”

Every Fourth of July since 2015, Alden has donned his neon yellow “Parade Official” cap and name tag, overseeing the day’s activities from morning games through the afternoon parade to the evening fireworks. 

Amid the noise and energy of the crowd, he tirelessly coordinates with other volunteers who play key roles in the event’s success.

“Some people naturally have a desire to serve in various capacities,” Alden said. “I am an outgoing, gregarious guy, so I am comfortable in my role. Other people are not, but there is a role for everybody, and that is the important thing.”

Tracy’s son, Ben Alden, who grew up in Evanston, praised his father’s organizational prowess and ability to rally volunteers, calling the parade “a success ever since he’s been doing it.”

The beloved Fourth of July parade has been a staple for a century, cherished by onlookers. Tracy said he hopes to recruit younger volunteers to sustain the tradition.

“We are looking for young, new people to get involved,” Tracy Alden said. “A lot of us are aging out, and we want to make sure it keeps going.”

For Tracy, the celebration signifies a time to unite and celebrate the national holiday together. 

“Memories are going to come from this for both the parents and the kids,” he said. “It’s a good way to celebrate our nation’s independence.”

 

Email: [email protected]

Stella Seitz is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer. 

Related Stories:

Captured: Crowds Flood Central Street for Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade

Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade

Evanston Fourth of July Association recruits volunteers for 2023 celebration

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Matt Gentile, peddles Independence Day merchandise out of a wagon before the parade.
Street vendors flourish at Evanston's Fourth of July parade
Some performers used primers to help their makeup hold throughout the Evanston Fourth of July Parade.
Stars, Stripes and Smudge-Proof Makeup: How Performers Beat the Heat at Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
A body was found two miles off of Dempster Street Beach on Saturday morning.
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Parade-goers gathered on Central Street Thursday for Evanstons 101st annual Fourth of July Celebration
Captured: Crowds Flood Central Street for Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
Parade participants from Evanston Latinos hold a sign to celebrate the celebration’s “Seeds of Change” theme.
Evanston's 'Seeds of Change' theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Imran Sultan said he considered climate maps to figure out where to go to see the eclipse.
Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in