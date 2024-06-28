Daily Mini Crossword, June 28, 2024

City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments City Council unanimously approved the $800,000 settlement with Copenhaver Construction and Christopher...

Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site Northwestern formally broke ground at the construction site of the new Ryan Field, set to open for the...

Wesley Avenue residents call for action amid recent move-out Members of Evanston’s Housing & Community Development Committee addressed concerns of former Wesley...

The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest features JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál and Bob the Drag Queen The 23rd annual Chicago Pride Fest, hosted by the Northalsted Business Alliance chamber of commerce,...

Queering The Map shows queer love on campus Northwestern freshman Aaron, who wanted to use a pseudonym for safety, hovered his computer mouse over...

‘You know absolutely nothing’: Students frustrated with NU’s handling of academic integrity cases When she received a “vague” email accusing her of an academic integrity violation, Northwestern undergraduate...