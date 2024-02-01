Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City-School Liaison Committee discusses emergency preparedness, wraparound strategies
February 1, 2024
Gallery: Last glimpse at nearly century-old Ryan Field before demolition
February 1, 2024
Students report ongoing issues with CAESAR
February 1, 2024
Trending Stories
1
964 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 28, 2024
2
892 Views
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
Saul Pink, Data Visualizations Editor • January 30, 2024
3
885 Views
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
Joyce Li, Assistant Campus Editor • January 29, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Illinois housing management companies to settle with Open Communities for ‘discriminatory’ AI use

Open+Communities+will+monitor+the+Chicagoland+housing+management+companies+for+the+next+two+years.+
Daily file photo by Olivia Abeyta
Open Communities will monitor the Chicagoland housing management companies for the next two years.
Shreya Srinivasan, Assistant City Editor
February 1, 2024

Open Communities, an Evanston-based housing advocacy nonprofit, settled its Fair Housing Act litigation against Chicagoland housing providers for using artificial intelligence to reject rental applicants participating in the housing choice vouchers program, according to a Wednesday news release.

After the organization launched an investigation in February 2023 against 99 properties, the nonprofit filed a complaint in the District Court of Northern Illinois seeking damages against multiple management companies using artificial intelligence by PERQ Software to discriminate against potential tenants based on their income level.

According to the settlement, the defendants have agreed not to deny rental applicants based solely on income and will be monitored by Open Communities for two years. They will provide written reports on their standards and include a short-listing process. Open Communities will also provide fair housing training to the companies’ employees nationwide. 

The monetary terms of the settlement currently remain confidential, according to the release.

The investigation started after plaintiff Elizabeth Richardson — who used a housing choice voucher, a Section 8 subsidy for lower-income households — alleged that Harbor Group Management Co. intentionally used the AI system to reject her application and similar online applicants with a voucher. 

Open Communities found PERQ AI issued a blanket “no Housing Choice Voucher/No Section 8 Policy” for renters who initially used the Trulia housing portal for HGM — including Richardson, who felt “discouraged” and “devalued,” according to the complaint. 

The hardest part of the investigation included convincing others of the disparate racial implication of the complaint due to the long history of segregation in the U.S., according to Dominic Voz, the director of fair housing at Open Communities in an interview with The Daily.

Currently, 85% of HCV recipients in Chicagoland are Black. At Northgate Crossing Apartments in Wheeling, Ill. — where Richardson, who is Black, was trying to rent — Black Americans overwhelmingly represent the renters receiving HCVs, which constitutes racial discrimination in violation of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, according to the complaint. 

“Making people understand why certain policies or practices can be considered race discrimination even if on its face it looks neutral — I think that’s an important communication thing,” Voz said. “This is not just the opinion of fair housing centers. It’s been upheld in the law.” 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shreyasrin 

Related Stories: 

Open Communities lawsuit alleges racial, income-based housing discrimination

Q&A: Open Communities CEO Cheryl Lawrence on Homeowner Assistance Fund

Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting
More to Discover
More in City
All families of District 65 kindergarten students can enroll in the program.
Savings for Success provides financial support for elementary school students
Mayor Daniel Biss walked into Norris University Center on his way to a discussion with NU’s Associated Student Government.
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
A group of Wilmette residents are urging their Village Board to take legal action against Evanston over the Ryan Field rebuild.
‘A mortal attack by a neighboring city’: Wilmette residents urge litigation against Evanston, challenge Ryan Field rebuild
The Daily has compiled a list of some events Evanston community members can enjoy throughout Black History Month.
Evanston community hosts events for Black History Month
VPAC members met Tuesday to discuss election-year plans for voter mobilization.
Voter Participation Action Coalition discusses election-year updates and mobilization strategy
The Evanston Labs development has neared completion, and negotiations continue with potential tenants for the office and laboratory space, officials said.
Evanston Labs building nears completion as downtown’s newest high-rise
More in Latest Stories
Jaci Casazza, the assistant provost for university records and university registrar, said the University plans to introduce new software in the coming years to replace some CAESAR features.
Students report ongoing issues with CAESAR
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau drives the lane against Iowa Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops fifth consecutive contest in sell out against Caitlin Clark, No. 3 Iowa
Physics and astronomy Prof. Shane Larson — the associate director of CIERA at NU — is on the team working on a new gravitational wave detector.
Northwestern professor among International team of scientists slated to build new gravitational wave detector
Fans hold up signs for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as she takes a postgame interview. Welsh-Ryan Arena sold out for Wednesdays matchup between Northwestern and the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark shatters scoring records before sellout Northwestern crowd
Senior guard Ty Berry jumps to block Purdue guard Lance Jones’ pass attempt. Berry collected a season-high six 3-point makes on Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern engages in physical battle in OT loss to No. 2 Purdue
Weinberg senior Ben Katz proposed legislation limiting club participation to two clubs for students in the name of preserving mental health, he said.
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in