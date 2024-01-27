Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex

A group of several residents filed a complaint of elder abuse against a downtown Evanston senior living complex. The residents announced Friday they’ll also take their claims to a city committee.

Filed with the state Adult Protective Services earlier this month, the complaint follows alleged instances of abuse, intimidation and threats by management at Avidor, a multistory senior living complex at 1727 Oak Ave., resident Bev Paul said.

Residents have alleged building management has presented them with “bogus charges” of lease violations, Paul said. In one alleged incident, two women who complained to each other about a flower arrangement in the lobby received lease violation letters.

“They have intimidated people so badly because people fear they are going to lose their homes,” Paul told The Daily. “Everyone is afraid to speak up.”

Susan Taylor, another resident, told The Daily that building management has been “really abusive” and unresponsive or surly to residents’ questions. Residents allege the abuse started after Greystar, a private real estate developer, took over the facility “in the past year,” according to a statement from the two residents.

Avidor staff declined to comment but referred The Daily to Greystar’s website.

Multiple Avidor residents plan to speak in support of a proposed landlord-tenant ordinance at a Housing and Community Development Committee meeting Monday.

“The threat was, if you do something else — if you have a second violation — you are going to be possibly not renewed and asked to leave the building,” Paul said. “There’s no way to combat this without just cause. They don’t even have to give a reason for booting us out of the building.”

