David Braun expected to become Northwestern’s permanent head coach

David+Braun+claps+while+amped+up+on+the+sideline+against+Wisconsin.+Northwestern+is+expected+to+promote+him+to+the+football+team%E2%80%99s+permanent+head+coach.
Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer
David Braun claps while amped up on the sideline against Wisconsin. Northwestern is expected to promote him to the football team’s permanent head coach.
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor
November 15, 2023

Time to scratch the “interim” tag.

Northwestern is expected to promote interim head coach David Braun to the football team’s permanent head coach on Wednesday, according to reports by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Initially hired as the program’s newest defensive coordinator in January, Braun’s promotion looks like it will come days after the program’s dominant 24-10 win over Wisconsin — NU’s first away win since its victory over Nebraska in August of 2022. Under Braun’s leadership, NU has won more games this season with five than in the last two campaign’s combined (four).

Braun made history with Saturday’s win, becoming the first first-year head coach in program history to win five or more games since Walter McCornack in 1903. 

Following Saturday’s win, public calls for Braun’s promotion grew louder  as NU players flooded social media with a “RemoveTheTag” hashtag in support of a permanent status for their head coach. Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant, one of the players that posted a tweet on X with the hashtag, said he and teammates have been talking about it since Braun was placed into the interim.

“Coach Braun has done such a good job of stepping into a really tough situation and…we’ve rallied around him,” Bryant said. “We want him to be our next head coach and he deserves the right to be named head coach and not just the interim anymore.”

In reaction to his team’s support and tweets, Braun conveyed his gratitude and love for the team at Monday’s press conference.

“This is a group that continues to just pull together and I take that as a sign of, I must be doing something right from a standpoint that they feel like they got a head coach that they believe in,” Braun said. 

The move comes 126 days after Braun was tapped as the interim head coach just three days after former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was terminated in July. Before joining the staff in January, Braun was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State from 2018 to 2022, where he was FCS defensive coordinator of the year in 2021. 

With two games left on the regular season schedule, Braun and the ‘Cats will welcome in Purdue in hopes of reaching bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2020 season. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Related Stories: 

“Alright, I’m back”: Quarterback Ben Bryant returns from injury, leads Northwestern to 24-10 victory over Wisconsin

Football: Northwestern’s stifling defense silences Wisconsin crowd in 24-10 road victory

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10
