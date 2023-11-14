Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
November 14, 2023
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces $450 million 2024 budget
November 14, 2023
D65 names new interim principal and assistant principal for Bessie Rhodes School
November 14, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2181 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
1163 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
3
1159 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown

Griffin Alt, Op-Ed Contributor
November 14, 2023

This past weekend, as I was walking through Midtown Manhattan, the National Debt Clock, a billboard-sized running total display of the United States gross national debt, caught my attention. $33.7 trillion is a truly incomprehensible figure, and we are accelerating in the wrong direction. 

In late September, the U.S. was barreling towards a potential government shutdown, induced by Congress’ inability to come to a bipartisan compromise in drafting 12 appropriations bills that needed to pass through a divided legislative branch and be approved by President Joe Biden. 

In light of recent events, namely Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ousting as Speaker of the House, the outbreak of war in the Middle East and the 2023 elections, the American people seem to have forgotten that a potential government shutdown is imminent. The government is currently operating on a continuing resolution, a mechanism under which temporary spending bills fund the government until Congress and the president approve final appropriations. 

The average American’s disregard for this issue has become all too common in recent years. People should be concerned that our elected officials routinely engage in political brinkmanship before passing a continuing resolution and eventually a federal budget that fails to address the root causes of our surging debt.

While a lot of political debate involving hot-button social and geopolitical issues takes place on Northwestern’s campus, little, if any, attention seems to be given to issues of economic policy. The potential impact of a government shutdown on a private institution like NU would be minimal in the near-term, but as members of the broader community, we should all be concerned. 

It will impact us all in some ways:  travel would become more difficult before the holiday rush, international students may face visa processing delays, members of the Evanston community may not be able to access support programs and, overall uncertainty and anxiety would settle in. 

News organizations of different political leanings are inevitably going to write view-generating articles, some arguing a government shutdown would have catastrophic economic consequences and others saying there would be minimal economic impact, in order to stoke fear and political tension. They should instead be asking: when will Americans collectively acknowledge our precarious situation?

As economist Paul Krugman has emphasized, there is no need or expectation for the federal government to pay off its debt. The finances of the government and those of an American household are incomparable, because governments “must service their debts – pay interest and repay principal when bonds come due – but they don’t necessarily have to pay them off; they can issue new bonds to pay principal on old bonds and even borrow to pay interest as long as overall debt doesn’t rise too much faster than revenue.” 

It would be extraordinary for any government to try and pay down such a large debt figure. That being said, with the path we are on, annualized interest payments on government debt are spiraling out of control and consuming a greater share of the federal budget. How much more does the debt burden have to increase before rational decision makers collectively take decisive action? 

I am not denying that the government should borrow to fuel increased spending when needed, like in the case of a war, a pandemic or an economic recession. But, the norm should not be borrowing to fuel basic, ongoing obligations. This is an unsustainable path and every additional dollar spent on interest payments is one less that could have been returned to the American taxpayer or used to make progress on crucial issues. 

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy recently explained how a “laddered” continuing resolution could represent a move in the right direction and ensure spending levels remain at those of the previous year. 

“The reason is trying to force action in this time, right?”, Roy told Fox News. “If we just kick the can down the road and we do a CR – pick a number, March 31, or something  – what the hell do you think these guys are going to do? They’re going to sit around and not do stuff. And they’ll wait until March 20 and try to do pressure politics (again).” 

This new, rational approach, and an acknowledgement of reality is in  stark contrast to that of political extremists on both sides who have weaponized the debt ceiling and simply insist on runaway spending or achieving unrealistic concessions. 

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he “earnestly hope(s) we can reach an agreement sooner rather than later,” his assertion that House Republicans need to “learn from the fiasco of a month ago” and Democrats are non-negotiable on “hard-right proposals, hard-right slash and cuts, (and) hard-right poison pills” clearly undercuts his hope that an agreement can be made. 

An agreement is typically a situation where both sides acknowledge reality and negotiate a mutually desirable and attainable outcome.

Regardless of how the week plays out, politicians on both sides of the aisle, Wall Street, the average American and many other stakeholders are inevitably going to have mixed reactions. No one wins a government shutdown. The best we can collectively hope for this week should not be yet another continuing resolution; this would simply be putting a Band-Aid on the issue. With a single representative able to initiate a motion to vacate the office of the Speaker, newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson will be on the hot seat. It will be interesting to see just how far each side is willing to go to be triumphant. 

Griffin Alt is a Weinberg junior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Contributors
Turner: We need to talk about Autism
Turner: We need to talk about Autism
Ryan: Make junk food giants pull their weight
Ryan: Make junk food giants pull their weight
Broward: Civility politics or complicity: Examining the dehumanization of Palestinian lives
Broward: Civility politics or complicity: Examining the dehumanization of Palestinian lives
Nunes: Israel risks losing its moral high ground with unmeasured response to recent attacks
Nunes: Israel risks losing its moral high ground with unmeasured response to recent attacks
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
More in Latest Stories
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Mondays 6-2 vote tabled the ordinances on Ryan Field one day after Northwestern put forward an expanded proposal for its memorandum of understanding with Evanston.
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces $450 million 2024 budget
All principals that have been hired since July 1 have entered into their new roles in an interim capacity.
D65 names new interim principal and assistant principal for Bessie Rhodes School
The D202 School Board emphasized working towards a more equitable school environment for all students after the presentation of the Year in Review report.
District 202 board discusses Year in Review report, student equity
The Monday message is Schill’s fifth to the community since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
University President Michael Schill announces new committee on antisemitism and hate
Soon, Version 3 of Paper is expected to bring an assortment of new features and enhancements to the popular Northwestern scheduling site.
Paper Version 3 coming soon with new features, enhancements
Water droplets sprinkle the air after a field hockey player in purple hits the ball.
Captured: Wildcats hold the fort with 3-2 win against Louisville, continues to NCAA Tournament semifinals
More in Opinion
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
LTE: Stop the damn war
LTE: Stop the damn war
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Students Publishing Company responds to tampering with The Daily Northwesterns distribution
Students Publishing Company responds to tampering with The Daily Northwestern's distribution
LTE: When leadership and moral clarity were needed, President Schill equivocated
LTE: When leadership and moral clarity were needed, President Schill equivocated
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in