A person sings into the microphone while the crowd cheers.
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show

Byline photo of Angeli Mittal
Angeli Mittal, Gameday Design Editor
October 12, 2023

Welcome to The Daily's photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

 

Christian French performed his seventh Chicago show Sunday night at House of Blues Chicago, enchanting the crowd with songs from his newest album, “The Space Between.” Accompanying the American pop singer-songwriter, Lisa Heller and Devon Gabriella opened the show.

A person sings into a microphone.

A person plays the guitar.
A person wearing white sings into a microphone while playing the guitar.
A person wearing white plays the guitar and sings into a microphone.
A person wearing a white shirt sits on a chair and plays the guitar.
A person in a sweater sings and plays the keyboard.
A person plays the guitar and sings.
A person plays the guitar and sings into a microphone.
A person sings into the microphone.
A person sings and points his fingers up.
A person sings into the microphone.
A person sings and someone in the crowd records on their phone.
