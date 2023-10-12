Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Christian French performed his seventh Chicago show Sunday night at House of Blues Chicago, enchanting the crowd with songs from his newest album, “The Space Between.” Accompanying the American pop singer-songwriter, Lisa Heller and Devon Gabriella opened the show.

