Women’s Soccer: All-Big 10 midfielder Rowan Lapi transfers to Penn State

Midfielder Rowan Lapi will leave Northwestern for Penn State, she announced Tuesday.

In her senior season at NU, Lapi was named an All-Big Ten Second Team midfielder and helped lead the Wildcats on an impressive run that landed them at No. 2 in the Big 10 and in the Sweet 16 of the national tournament.

Lapi is a Pennsylvania native and will join the Nittany Lions’ squad as a graduate transfer, after having graduated from NU with the class of 2023.

“I chose Penn State to continue my soccer career because, first and foremost, it feels like home,” Lapi said in a press release. “Not only is it a dream, it’s an honor to have the opportunity to play at the highest level of college soccer and wear Blue & White with a program that consistently competes for championships.

Penn State won the Big 10 tournament this past season, taking down NU in the semifinals.

Off the field, Lapi was an active member of the NU community, co-founding NU’s Womxn in Economics club.

