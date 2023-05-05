Evanston seeks feedback on redrawn ward map proposal

The new ward map would be implemented in the 2025 municipal elections if approved.

Evanston is now seeking community feedback on the latest draft of the city’s ward map.

The city began its redistricting process in December 2021 to determine a new ward map based on the 2020 census. The last change to the ward map was in 2003.

Residents can now view and comment on the newly proposed ward map through an online public comment form. The map would first be implemented in the 2025 municipal elections.

The Redistricting Committee released their first proposed map in March which members revised and released the new version after their April 25 meeting.

During the April 25 meeting, residents voiced concern about Sherman Plaza moving to the 4th Ward instead of remaining in the 1st Ward — as was planned in the first map. The committee redrew the map to keep Sherman Plaza in the 1st Ward. The second map also makes the wards more even in population and alters fewer citizens’ current ward than the previously proposed map.

The committee is scheduled to meet May 23, the deadline for online public comment, to review feedback and revise the map if needed. A city newsletter said the committee plans to submit a map to City Council for approval on June 12.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shannonmtyler

Related Stories:

— Redistricting Committee implements public feedback on proposed new ward map

— City Council reviews proposed new ward map, discusses redistricting

— In Focus: As Evanston braces for its first ward redistricting in nearly two decades, residents say changing demographics speak to a lack of affordable housing