Parsons, Rolewicz, Piekarz and Anti win D202 Board of Education election

Evanston voters elected Monique Parsons, Elizabeth Rolewicz and Leah Piekarz to serve four-year terms on the Evanston Township High School District 202 Board of Education Tuesday night. Current school board member Mirah Anti ran as a write-in candidate and will finish two more years of her term.

Three incumbents and two newcomers vied for four positions on the board. Of the 9,961 ballots cast, incumbent Parsons won with 31.95% of the vote, while newcomer Piekarz followed with 28.61%. Incumbent Rolewicz had 21.15%, while first-time candidate Scotti came short with 18.29%. Anti ran as the only declared write-in candidate, so she was assured to win.

Anti, who has served as the board since 2021, told The Daily she advocates for community schooling — a model where schools partner with organizations to provide resources for students, such as therapists.

Parsons has been on the board since 2015 and served as the board vice president last term. Parsons is also the current president and CEO of the McGaw YMCA.

First-time candidate Piekarz worked as an ETHS counselor for 21 years before retiring in 2022. As a union leader, Piekarz often headed collective bargaining efforts, advocating for better work conditions for teachers and learning environments for students.

Incumbent Rolewicz ran for a second term, having served on the board since 2019. She is the communication chair of the PTA Equity Project, which works to distribute PTA funds equitably across Evanston/Skokie District 65’s schools.

First-time candidate Scotti, a ETHS parent and a Ph.D. student in materials science and engineering at Northwestern, told The Daily she wants to see better outcomes for students with disabilities. She said she aims to address how intersectional identities shape students’ learning experiences.

