Letter from the Editor: The Daily’s Evanston Election Guide

The Daily interviewed each candidate running for Board of Education and City Council ahead of the April 4 election.

Evanston’s 2023 consolidated election takes place April 4. Not sure what seats are up for grabs, who’s running or what the candidates’ platforms are? The Daily put together a guide breaking down every race.

Residents in Evanston’s 2nd and 9th Wards can vote for their representative on City Council. Across the city, locals will also elect people to the seven open seats on the Boards of Education for Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202.

Ahead of the election, The Daily sat down with each council and school board candidate to ask about their policy priorities, passions and reasons for running. I encourage you to check out our profiles on each candidate, read our overviews of the races and decide who you want to vote for.

[Read The Daily’s Evanston Election Guide here]

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avivabechky