Brandon Johnson is projected to win Chicago mayoral runoff
April 4, 2023
Cook County Board Commissioner for the 1st District Brandon Johnson is projected to win the Chicago mayoral runoff at 51.5% of the vote with 99% reporting, with former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas trailing at 48.6%.
Johnson was projected to lose by a poll conducted by Victory Research, who put Vallas at 49.6% of the potential vote and Johnson with 45.4%.
This comes after incumbent Lori Lightfoot came in third in the general election in February, with 16.8% of the vote. Vallas and Johnson proceeded to the runoff with 32.90% and 21.63% of the vote, respectively.
This is a developing story. The Daily will update it as more information becomes available.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @kaavya_butaney
Related Stories:
— Cook County still faces election judge shortage
— School Board races attract early voters in Evanston 2023 election