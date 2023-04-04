Brandon Johnson is projected to win Chicago mayoral runoff

The Chicago mayoral runoff between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson occurred this Tuesday, April 4 following the nine-person election on Feb. 28.

Cook County Board Commissioner for the 1st District Brandon Johnson is projected to win the Chicago mayoral runoff at 51.5% of the vote with 99% reporting, with former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas trailing at 48.6%.

Johnson was projected to lose by a poll conducted by Victory Research, who put Vallas at 49.6% of the potential vote and Johnson with 45.4%.

This comes after incumbent Lori Lightfoot came in third in the general election in February, with 16.8% of the vote. Vallas and Johnson proceeded to the runoff with 32.90% and 21.63% of the vote, respectively.

This is a developing story. The Daily will update it as more information becomes available.

