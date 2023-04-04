Parts of season two of “The Bear” to film in Evanston

Evanston will be the site for the filming of scenes for season two of “The Bear.”

Summer hit TV series “The Bear” is filming parts of its second season in Evanston on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Steve Wilson, Executive Director of the Wilmette Park District, “The Bear” film crews rented space in the Centennial Recreation Complex parking lot, located between Wilmette and Evanston. Yesterday, an Evanston father-daughter duo told The Evanston Roundtable they saw crews setting up to shoot on Lincolnwood Drive and Harrison Street.

The American comedy-drama series, available to watch on Hulu, follows chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who abandoned his fine dining career to save his late brother Michael’s (Jon Bernthal) sandwich shop from closing.

Bienen sophomore Eliza Reimold started watching the show Fall Quarter and is highly anticipating the release of season two, especially after hearing the show is being filmed in Evanston.

“I’m really excited to watch season two and recognize places in Evanston,” Reimold said. “It was fun to see places in Chicago that I have been to in the first season and it made the show feel so real, but this will be even better.”

Filming for season two is scheduled to conclude by the end of the month and will be released on Hulu in June. With White winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy and a current 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, season two is bound to be another critically acclaimed success.

