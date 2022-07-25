Reel Thoughts: ‘The Bear’ is this summer’s must-watch show

“The Bear” centers on chef Carmy Berzatto, who has left his illustrious fine-dining career to pull his late brother Michael’s sandwich shop out of debt.

He’s an eight, but he’s also a scruffy line-cook who is obsessed with fixing up his dead brother’s restaurant to the point where he doesn’t really have any other hobbies but one could argue it’s in, like, kind of a hot way.

If you’re intrigued by this description, then you’d definitely be intrigued by “The Bear,” a new show by FX on Hulu that has quickly skyrocketed to become the show of the summer.

“The Bear” centers on chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who has left his illustrious fine-dining career to pull his late brother Michael’s (Jon Bernthal) sandwich shop out of debt. From the start, Carmy is unwell, grappling with the pressures of running his brother’s business, trauma with the restaurant industry and unprocessed feelings surrounding his brother’s death.

Much like Carmy’s internal state, the show is also immediately unrelenting toward its audience., We are catapulted into the cutthroat kitchen environment, where we meet the lovable ensemble cast. Shots of dirty countertops, grease fires and even egg yolks on the floor intersperse interactions with other members of the kitchen.

There’s Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), who teasingly calls Carmy “Jeff” instead of “chef,” and Marcus, (Lionel Boyce) a sweet, hopeful pastry chef who diligently seeks Carmy’s guidance. Another integral member of the kitchen is Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Carmy’s foul-mouthed family friend who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty for the restaurant. Finally, there’s Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), the ambitious, fierce sous-chef who eagerly jumps at the opportunity to learn from Carmy.

From the beginning, Sydney immediately parallels Carmy’s fire, injecting her own wit and intensity into the show. She’s smart and passionate about the restaurant, and her ideas often clash with Carmy’s as the two battle to save the restaurant in their own chaotic but well-intentioned ways. Edebiri’s performance is gripping, and the few moments of her outside the kitchen fuel the need for an in-depth character backstory, ASAP.

In not shying away from the real troubles of the restaurant industry, many restaurant workers have pointed out that the show is sometimes difficult to watch. I get it — this show isn’t something you’d want to unwind to after a long day. Additionally, while “The Bear” is supposed to be set in Chicago, many locals have criticized the show’s inaccurate character portrayals and lack of realism in that regard.

Above all, “The Bear” is about navigating the dumpster (or grease) fire that life can sometimes be. Those moments when you feel so tired and stressed, so hopeless and lost, that everything feels like it’s falling apart. Thoughtful, raw and honest, the show is also about chosen family and how we nurture those relationships with one another after trauma. Thus, while the deus ex machina of the season finale may leave some rolling their eyes, I couldn’t help but smile.

So, would you say I am impatiently awaiting the next season? Yes, chef!

