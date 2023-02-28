Chemistry Prof. Samuel Stupp awarded Bauerman Medal

The Technological Institute. Stupp, the director of the Simpson Querrey Institute, has contributed to the fields of supramolecular chemistry, nanotechnology and organic electronic materials.

Chemistry Prof. Samuel Stupp has received the Bauerman Medal from Imperial College, London, for his work in materials science and engineering, Northwestern announced Feb. 20.

The award is named for Hilary Bauerman, one of the seven original students to attend the Royal School of Mines in 1851. The school, formerly known as the Government School of Mines, houses the departments of Materials, Earth Science and Engineering at the Imperial College.

Stupp, the director of the Simpson Querrey Institute, contributed to the fields of supramolecular chemistry, nanotechnology and organic electronic materials. His research focuses on developing materials and structures with functions related to renewable energy, regenerative medicine and robotic soft matter.

As the first NU faculty member to ever win this award, Stupp will give the Bauerman lecture, titled “Frontiers in Supramolecular Design of Materials,” on March 15.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @fionaroach03

Related Stories:

— ‘He’s world class’: Chemistry Prof. Chad Mirkin continues to lead the way in nanotechnology research

— Chemistry Prof. Samuel I. Stupp awarded 2022 Von Hippel Award

— Chemistry Prof Chad Mirkin awarded King Faisal Prize