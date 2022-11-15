Chemistry Prof. Samuel I. Stupp awarded 2022 Von Hippel Award

Feinberg School of Medicine. Chemistry Prof. Samuel I. Stupp developed bioactive materials that signal cells as part of his work leading up to winning the 2022 Von Hippel Award.

Chemistry Prof. Samuel I. Stupp has received the 2022 Von Hippel Award, Northwestern announced Tuesday.

The award is the highest honor given by the Materials Research Society, a professional organization for materials researchers, engineers and scientists. It recognizes “brilliance and originality of intellect, combined with vision that transcends the boundaries of conventional scientific disciplines,” according to a news release.

Stupp earned the award for his contributions to the field of molecularly designed supramolecular soft materials. He’s developed bioactive materials that signal cells, used in novel therapies for regenerative medicine and in activating signals to initiate bone and cartilage tissue.

His work combines knowledge from material sciences, chemistry, biology and medicine in creating self-assembling materials for the medicine and energy fields.

At NU, Stupp is the Board of Trustees Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Chemistry, Medicine and Biomedical Engineering. He additionally directs the Simpson Querrey Institute for BioNanotechnology, the Center for Regenerative Nanomedicine and the Center for Bio-Inspired Energy Science at the University.

He will receive the award on Nov. 30 at the MRS fall meeting in Boston.

