Former Bienen Dean Bernard Dobroski dies at 76

Former Bienen School of Music Dean Bernard Dobroski (TGS ’80) died at age 76 on Feb. 19, the University announced Tuesday.

Dobroski held multiple roles at Bienen from 1974 to 1985, including assistant dean, director of undergraduate studies and associate dean for administration. He also received an interdisciplinary Ph.D. from Bienen in 1981. Dobroski then served as Bienen dean from 1990 to 2003, after his time as dean of the University of Oregon School and Department of Dance from 1986 to 1990.

During his tenure as dean, Dobroski created new academic majors in music technology and music cognition. He also helped create the joint degree program with the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.

Dobroski also founded Accent, a national music education publication, and edited the College Music Society’s newsletter. From 2003 through 2020, Dobroski taught undergraduate and graduate courses in Bienen and the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.

“From his days as a graduate student at Northwestern, Bernard Dobroski was strongly committed to the School of Music and the University at large,” Bienen Dean Toni-Marie Montgomery said in the press release. “Bernie’s legacy can be seen in the hiring of faculty, many of whom continue to contribute to the Bienen School’s excellence.”

