Cherese Ledet to be next CEO of YWCA Evanston/North Shore

Cherese Ledet has been named CEO of the organization effective March 6, YWCA Evanston/North Shore announced Thursday.

While serving in her most recent role as chief community development and equity officer for YMCA Metropolitan Chicago, Ledet led programs to eliminate racism, empower women and create equitable and sustainable communities.

Ledet, who joined the YWCA in 2004, led shelter operations as part of the social justice organization’s emergency COVID-19 response plan and managed the association’s reopening after pandemic-related closures. She also provided oversight for a housing relocation partnership that involved securing and providing alternative housing for more than 100 residents.

Ledet will succeed Karen Singer, who will retire after holding the position for nearly two decades.

