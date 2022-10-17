Polerize seeks to empower, spark dialogue through pole dance

The bass dropped as Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” echoed across the Louis Room in Norris University Center. From pirouettes to climbs, students took turns moving their bodies around three gleaming poles to the beat of the song.

Polerize, NU’s pole dance organization, hosted an open pole jam Sunday for students to practice their moves. Weinberg senior Dani Zhang, Communication senior Kate Lee and Bienen junior Greta McNamee founded the club, which launched this fall.

“A pole studio is essentially a space where any person can explore their body away from the male gaze,” Zhang said. “We’re feeling ourselves, and no man has to be there to see us to feel good about it.”

Zhang said she posted a video of herself pole dancing on Facebook chats last winter, inviting students to sign up for classes with her. Through Facebook, Zhang came into contact with Lee and McNamee, and the three worked to turn the idea of an NU pole dancing club into a reality.

So far, the club has hosted events including parties, workshops and pole jams. Whereas workshops are more structured, pole jams provide a casual atmosphere for students to practice tricks, McNamee said. The club also plans to host a Q&A panel with sex workers and social activists, who will share their experiences.

Weinberg senior Isabel Azpiroz, who attended the pole jam, said Polerize makes pole dancing more accessible. Azpiroz said she enjoys seeing her body accomplish moves it couldn’t before.

“We don’t have teachers. The people that are organizing this are just students that are trying to learn as well,” Azpiroz said. “It’s fun when we go around and see what you can do.”

Polerize also seeks to acknowledge the history of pole dancing, McNamee said, especially with regard to how Black and non-white pole dancers invented and popularized the art form.

Pole can be such an empowering space, Zhang said, but also one with potential for cultural appropriation.

“We want to be ethical about the way we’re hosting these classes,” Zhang said. “(Some studios) never talk about the issues behind (pole) or the people behind it. That disconnection makes it difficult for the sex-working community to feel heard.”

At first, the co-founders bounced around ideas for the club name, such as “Cats Gone Wild” and “Pur-Pole.” They ultimately took up Zhang’s suggestion — “Polerize.”

Pole dancing is polarizing, Zhang said, and the club’s name takes on different meanings.

“Polerize can also be seen as a verb, where we change someone from a regular human into a pole,” Zhang said. “We can also view it as polerizing Northwestern — turning Northwestern into a space where women and queer people (can) explore their bodies and have conversations.”

Zhang said Polerize challenges the status quo and patriarchy, as the club prompts conversations related to the sex industry, gender identity and gender fluidity — topics people typically don’t talk about.

Running the club has its challenges, Lee said. Each pole is about 209 pounds. Pulling the poles into place is a massive physical endeavor, she said.

For Polerize’s first workshop, the three founders felt exhausted after setting up and breaking down the poles, Lee said. However, she said their efforts were worth it when they saw everyone come together.

Ultimately, Lee said, Polerize provides a safe space for students to find empowerment. They can explore strength and sensuality — to whatever extent with which they feel comfortable.

“I really hope that people can come and feel like they are given the permission to unleash the version of themselves they’ve always secretly wanted to be,” Lee said. “People will come and leave with a different perspective of what pole is.”

