Man shot on Dempster Street Thursday afternoon

Content warning: this story contains mentions of gun violence.

A man was shot in the McDonald’s parking lot on Dempster Street Thursday afternoon.

The 23-year-old victim was shot just after 4 p.m. and left the scene in a vehicle. Police said Friday they suspect the shooting was a targeted attack.

The victim was treated by Evanston Fire Department paramedics on the 1100 block of Lake Street and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police said Friday he has been released with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avanidkalra