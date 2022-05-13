City Council announces intent to appoint John Fournier as city manager

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. The city said it expects to confirm the new city manager in the coming weeks, closing out a three-month decision process.

City Council intends to appoint John Fournier as Evanston’s next city manager, the city announced in a Friday news release.

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Fournier currently works as the assistant city administrator of the City of Ann Arbor, where his primary focus areas included transportation policy

Previously, he worked in the City of Pittsburgh as deputy chief of staff to former mayor Bill Peduto. In addition to working on multi-modal transportation and municipal parking systems, Fournier authored the city’s Act 47 financial recovery plan, which requires the state of Pennsylvania to assist municipalities experiencing financial difficulties.

During a May 3 virtual town hall alongside finalist Snapper Poche, Fournier discussed equity, staff management and climate action, and he listed specific recommendations to improve Evanston’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. Some of these steps include solarizing city facilities and prioritizing pedestrian infrastructure.

With contract negotiations underway, the city said it will make a decision in the coming weeks.

Council’s intent to select Fournier comes as the conclusion of a three-month nationwide search by consulting firm Stanton Chase — which the city contracted for $70,000. Interim City Manager Kelley Gandurski, who has held the role since October 2021 following the departure of Erika Storlie, will step down for the new official’s appointment.

