A look at Netflix’s May 2022 slate: What’s coming this month

Netflix’s May 2022 slate features anime vampires, girlbosses and a new look into the dimension Hawkins middle and highschool students call the “Upside Down.”

1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1

“Stranger Things” will return to Netflix May 27. This will be the penultimate installment of the classic show, as the second volume of season four will be released five weeks later on July 1.

This season will see the main characters split apart, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) in California, Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in Russia and the rest of the cast back home in Hawkins, Indiana.

Six months removed from the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt, the newest season of “Stranger Things” will feature more horror, references to ’80s cinema and spine-tingling scares.

2. “The Sound of Magic”

Coming off the success of 2021’s “Squid Game,” Netflix’s newest K-drama is titled “The Sound of Magic.” The fantasy music drama will tell the story of Yun Ai (Choi Sung-Eun), a high school student with ambitions of becoming a magician. When Yun Ai stumbles on a mysterious magician in a closed amusement park, she decides to follow her dreams and in the process, finds some magic of her own.

The cast boasts Lisa Yamada, Ji Chang-Wook and Hwang In-Yeop. Season one is available Friday.

3. “The Pentaverate”

“The Pentaverate,” created by Mike Myers, is a Netflix comedy series set to premiere on Thursday.

The limited series is a spin-off of “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” the 1993 romantic black comedy film that starred Myers.

This iteration will follow a Canadian journalist on a mission to expose the inner workings of five men who formed a secret society known as The Pentaverate and have been influencing the course of world events since the Black Plague. Myers will play multiple characters.

4. “Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3”

“Love, Death & Robots” is an animated anthology series that blends the traditional sci-fi genre with dark humor and horror.

If you’re looking for a quick binge, look no further. 20-minute episodes packed with themes centered around love, death and of course, robots, as the title might suggest, comprise the third season of David Fincher and Tim Miller’s Emmy-winning television show.

5. “Workin’ Moms” Season 6

Girlbosses galore: season six of the Canadian sitcom, “Workin’ Moms,” will arrive on Netflix on May 10.

The newest installment of the series teases more humor as Catherine Reitman’s Kate Foster and her crew of working moms balance work and parenthood. The series’ most recent season saw Foster’s work affect her friendships while Anne Carlson started a new job, so look out for these storylines come season six.

6. “Along For The Ride”

“Along For The Ride” is an adaptation of Sarah Dessen’s novel of the same name. The film was initially set to be released in April but will come out Friday.

The drama follows the romance of Auden and Eli, two insomniacs who meet the summer before Auden starts college. Sofia Alvarez, who worked on the screen adaptations of the “To All The Boys” novels, wrote and directed the film.

7. “Vampire in the Garden”

A violinist’s mortal enemy is a vampire queen. At least that’s the case in “Vampire in the Garden,” which revolves around a human girl uniting with her aforementioned nemesis to find harmony between their two species.

At the helm of Netflix’s newest anime series is the same studio that brought you “Vinland Saga” and the first three seasons of “Attack on Titan.” Fans of anime should mark their calendars for May 16.

8. “Love on the Spectrum”

Unfortunately for fans of the original “Love on the Spectrum,” its American adaptation won’t feature Australian accents.

This version will, however, maintain the Australian show’s storyline, which follows young adults on the autism spectrum and their dating experiences as they pursue romantic relationships.

9. “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 1

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays the titular role of Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which will be available on May 13.

Adapted from Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel, “The Brass Verdict,” the series follows Haller’s attempt to break back into the law industry, which results in him getting stuck in a legal case surrounding a mysterious murder.

10. “Senior Year”

A cheerleader nearing 40 wakes up from a 20-year coma, wanting to reclaim her high school popularity and win the crown of prom queen in “Senior Year.”

Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Isn’t It Romantic”) stars as Stephanie Conway in this 2022 film heading to Netflix May 13.

