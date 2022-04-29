Julie Payne-Kirchmeier to depart Northwestern for role with Indiana University system

Vice President for Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier will leave Northwestern this summer to become vice president for student success for the Indiana University system, the University announced Friday.

Payne-Kirchmeier, who has worked at NU since 2012, will begin her new role with the Indiana University system on Aug. 1. She started at the University as assistant vice president for student auxiliary services, and was appointed permanently to her current position in 2020 after serving as interim vice president.

“While it is extraordinarily hard to leave a place I love, I’m excited about the potential at Indiana University and of having an impact on student success across a large university system,” Payne-Kirchmeier said in the news release. “I will carry my Northwestern family in my heart always.”

Details about an appointment for interim vice president and the search committee for a permanent candidate are forthcoming.

