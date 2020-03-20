Payne-Kirchmeier appointed vice president for Student Affairs

Julie Payne-Kirchmeier will serve as vice president for Student Affairs, President Morton Schapiro announced Wednesday.

After Vice President Patricia Telles-Irvin took a medical leave of absence, Payne-Kirchmeier took over as interim vice president for Student Affairs on June 1. Telles-Irvin passed away on June 3.

“Julie has done a spectacular job over the last nine months as interim vice president,” Schapiro said in a University release. “Her wise counsel, unflappability and effective advocacy for all of our students have been especially evident in the past few weeks, as she has managed the unprecedented disruptions caused by the coronavirus.”

Schapiro said Payne-Kirchmeier, who has been at Northwestern since 2012, stood out because of her character and her knowledge of the University.

Payne-Kirchmeier said the University has one of the most talented and dedicated Student Affairs divisions in the nation. She added she’s honored and humbled to serve in this role.

“I am excited to work with our team to provide every opportunity for our students to learn, grow and thrive at this wonderful university,” Payne-Kirchmeier said in a University release.

Email: jamespollard2022@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @pamesjollard

