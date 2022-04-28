City reports almost no change to new COVID-19 cases, does not report positivity rate

A+blue+box+of+COVID-19+tests+is+propped+up+next+to+a+green+hand+sanitizer+bottle+to+the+right.+In+front+are+three+different+types+of+masks+stacked+upon+one+another.

Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal

Vaccination rates remained relatively steady this week, as did the number of new reported positive cases.

Angeli Mittal, Creative Director
April 28, 2022

Evanston reported 212 new COVID-19 cases this week, two more than last week.

The city could not report a positivity rate this week, because the Illinois Department of Public Health did not provide the number of tests conducted this week.

Last week, the city reported a positivity rate of 2.70%, though this number may not have reflected the actual rate because it doesn’t account for  at-home testing, according to last week’s newsletter.

While the rate of partially-vaccinated Evanston residents over age 5 stayed constant this week at 97.4%, the percentage of fully-vaccinated residents increased by 0.2 percentage points to 88.3%.

Cook County and Illinois vaccination rates have been similarly stagnant this week. At the county level, the percentage of individuals ages 5 and older who have received at least one dose remained steady at around 79%, while the percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals stayed at 72.3%.

In Illinois, both vaccination rates increased by 0.1 percentage points. 81.4% of individuals ages 5 and older have received at least one dose, while 72.9% have received both doses.

