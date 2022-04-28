City reports almost no change to new COVID-19 cases, does not report positivity rate

Vaccination rates remained relatively steady this week, as did the number of new reported positive cases.

Evanston reported 212 new COVID-19 cases this week, two more than last week.

The city could not report a positivity rate this week, because the Illinois Department of Public Health did not provide the number of tests conducted this week.

Last week, the city reported a positivity rate of 2.70%, though this number may not have reflected the actual rate because it doesn’t account for at-home testing, according to last week’s newsletter.

While the rate of partially-vaccinated Evanston residents over age 5 stayed constant this week at 97.4%, the percentage of fully-vaccinated residents increased by 0.2 percentage points to 88.3%.

Cook County and Illinois vaccination rates have been similarly stagnant this week. At the county level, the percentage of individuals ages 5 and older who have received at least one dose remained steady at around 79%, while the percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals stayed at 72.3%.

In Illinois, both vaccination rates increased by 0.1 percentage points. 81.4% of individuals ages 5 and older have received at least one dose, while 72.9% have received both doses.

