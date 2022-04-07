Evanston COVID-19 positivity rate takes a dip after one month on the rise

Amid more testing in the city, the COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to below 1%, similar to numbers seen a few weeks prior.

Evanston’s COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 0.93% this week after trending upward for the last three weeks, reaching under 1%.

However, because the city also conducted more tests this week, it reported a 38% increase to 95 positive cases.

Cook County and Illinois positivity rates, however, have been rising at an increasing rate. The county’s test positivity rate this week rose to 1.9% compared to last week’s 1.5%. The state saw a similar rise to 2.2%, up from last week’s 1.7%.

Weekly vaccination rates in the city again remained relatively static. This week, there was a 0.1 percentage point increase to 97.2% of residents ages five and older who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In this age group, 87.8% of residents are fully vaccinated, which is also a 0.1 percentage point increase from last week.

At the county level this week, the percentage of partially vaccinated individuals decreased while the rate of fully vaccinated individuals stayed the same. In Cook County, 78.8% of individuals ages five and older have received at least one dose while 72.6% are fully vaccinated.

In contrast, vaccination rates at the state level rose after seeing a subtle decrease last week. In Illinois, 81.2% of individuals ages five and older have received at least one dose — a 0.5 percentage point increase from last week — and 72.6% have received both doses, an almost one percentage point increase from last week.

